Neither the Chadron boys nor the girls has ever won the team titles at the Western Conference Track and Field Meets dating back to the early 1970s when the Cardinals joined the league.
Despite its youthful flavor, the Lady Cardinals are improved and could make a strong run for the championship Saturday afternoon, when the meet takes place in Alliance.
The Chadron girls fared well when they competed on Alliance’s refurbished track last Tuesday. They scored 167 points, 16 more than runner-up Scottsbluff and 26 more than Alliance.
Defending champion Sidney and Mitchell also are expected to make a strong bid for the distaff team title. Last year’s competition was tight.
Sidney was the winner with 159 points, followed by Mitchell with 125, Scottsbluff with 112, Chadron with 92 and Gering with 86.
Sidney also won last year’s boys’ crown, collecting 167 points while Scottsbluff was the runner-up with 136.
The meet is due to begin at 12:30.
The conference records follow: (Chadron coach Blakelee Binning Hoffman is the girls’ high hurdle record-holder.)
Boys' Records
100--10.8, Joel Janecek, Gering, 1997; Devin Fischer, Scottsbluff, 2002; and Zach Adams, Sidney, 2003 (Note: Rick Cotton, Gering, ran 100 yards in 9.9 seconds in 1973).
200--22.0, Phil Dickerson, Chadron, 2003.
400--*48.8, David King, Sidney, 1965, and Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.
800--1:55.4, David Stott, Scottsbluff, 1998.
1600--4:25.4, David Stott, Scottsbluff, 1997.
3200--9:46.2, Dan Wilder, Gering, 1971.
110 high hurdles--14.0, Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.
300 intermediate hurdles--38.4, Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.
400 relay--43.5, Alliance (J.D. Pebley, Josh Digman, Brian Shelmadine, Ryan
Wineteer), 1998.
1600 relay--3:25.12, Gering (Aaron Pierce, Caleb Geary, Dillon DeMott, Ryan Schwartzkopf), 2014.
3200 relay--8:11.8, Torrington, (Joey Hoefler, B.J. Cotant, Willy Jones, Rob Marney) 1997.
Shot put--57-8 3/4, Josh Knouse, Gering, 2004.
Discus--179-7 1/2, Kevin Buss, Sidney, 1984.
Long jump--23-1/4, Alex Linneman, Sidney, 2017.
Triple jump--46-1 1/4, Justin Relka, Gering, 1998.
High jump--6-8, Mike Tremain, Sidney, 1980, and Eddy Conner, Gering, 1996.
Pole vault--14-6, Myles Mills, Alliance, 2008.
Girls' Records
100--11.8, Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1998. (Note: Shari Kubicek, Gering, ran 100
yards in 11.1, 1977).
200--24.9, Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1998.
400--58.1, Andrea Walker, Scottsbluff, 1998.
800--2:19.0, Sara Ensrud, Gering, 2003.
1600--5:15.8, Aubree Worden, Scottsbluff, 2010.
3200—10:55.1, Aubree Worden, Scottsbluff, 2010.
100 high hurdles--14.5, Blakelee Binning, Torrington, 1998.
300 low hurdles--45.6, Caryn Martin, Chadron, 1989.
400 relay--50.2, Mitchell (Bobbi Castellaw, Ali Jay, Sara Weimer, Katy Jay), 1998.
1600 relay--4:09.69, Mitchell, (Maddie Watson, Jori Peters, Olivia Armstrong, Celeste Cardona), 2015.
3200 relay—9:49.1, Gering, 2001
Shot put—43-3 1/2 by Leeza Henry, Scottsbluff, 2008.
Discus--137-10 1/2, Connie Hugen, Gordon, 1984.
Long jump--18-10 1/2, Jordan Hooper, Alliance, 2010
Triple jump--35-0, Mariah Clark, Chadron, 1999.
High jump--5-8 1/4, Kristi Ridenour, Alliance, 1981.
Pole vault—11-6, Megan Bauer, Gering, 2004.
*Converted from yards to meters.
Updated following 2018 meet