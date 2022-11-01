Lady Cards’ cross county success stems from training, teamwork

Chadron High School’s success in cross country that has made the Lady Cardinals the only Class C girls’ team to place among the top five at the state meet the past four years in a row dates back much farther than those four years and has been fortified by a tremendous team effort.

There’s no such thing as a one-, two- or even three-person cross country “teams” in Class C. It takes four runners to count in the team standings, and its beneficial to have several others with the ability and grit to compete to fill in one or more of those top placings when that’s necessary.

Many of the girls who have represented Chadron at the state meet began running long before they reached high school and have kept the success story flowing by bonding and urging one another along.

“We’ve been a family, born and made,” said Makinley Fuller, who has been first or second among the girls whose places have “counted” in the Cards’ team standings all four years she’s been in high school. A total of seven girls have been the team’s “scorers” or “counters” at the state meet, which is always at Kearney.

The Cardinals, coached by Willie Uhing, also an English teacher, with assistance from Angel Lindsey, the high school’s special education teacher, placed fourth in the Class C team standings in 2019 with 66 points, fifth in 2020 with 112, third in 2021 with 96 and fourth this year with 93.

Before that, the Chadron girls also were fifth at state in both 2014 and ’15. They have now qualified for state as a team eight of the last 12 years.

Like golf, cross country is a sport where the fewer the points the better. A perfect score is 10, something that is almost never achievable at a major meet.

The scoring system is what makes cross country a bona fide team sport. At least four team members have to run well. Even if a couple of them place high, but the others aren’t available or straggle along, that team won’t finish well. Someone placing in the top 40 or even 50 in a big race can be invaluable.

As noted in the opening paragraph, the Cardinals are the only Class C girls’ team to finish in the top five each of the last four years. Lincoln Christian has done it each of the last three years and the Crusaders were seventh in 2019, just six points out of fifth. For sure, the Lincoln school has a strong program. It finished third in both 2020 and this year and was second in 2021.

Not many schools have lengthy winning streaks in cross country. Boone Central, located at Albion, was the Class C girls’ team winner in both 2019 and ’20, but those Cardinals dropped to 15th the next year and did not qualify for state this year.

Sidney was the Class C team winner a year ago with 64 points. Even though the Lady Raiders returned standout Talissa Tanquary, who has placed fourth in the individual competition at state each of the last two years, they were 12th in the team standings with 170 points this fall.

Chadron’s highest individual finish during its exceptional four-year run was by Mackenzie Anderson, who was seventh in 2019, when she was a sophomore. Her time of 20:11.6 that year also is the best any Lady Cardinal has posted at the state meet since it became a 5-kilometer race.

Mackenzie also was 24th as a freshman in 2018, when she was lone Chadron girl to qualify for state. As a senior in 2020, she was “a counter,” coming in third for the team and 36th overall.

Makinley Fuller’s state placings have been 16th, 28th, 10th and 22nd, respectively. Her best time was 20:30.7 as a junior. This season she was slowed by exercise-induced asthma, didn’t run at two of the regular-season meets, had an asthma attack during the district meet, got permission to carry an inhaler at the state meet, used it six times during the 5K race and was the Cards’ highest finisher at Kearney. That outcome was a key to the Cards’ high finish in the team standings.

Micaiah Fuller was one of the Cards’ top four finishers as a freshman, sophomore and senior, but missed nearly all of the 2021 season because of a hip flexor problem, not a shoulder injury that this reporter has mistakenly written several times the past two years.

Micaiah bounced back from her injury strong this year, setting the pace for the Cardinals at all six of the regular season races and also at the district meet at Ogallala, where she had a career-best time of 20:36.94. The twins finished just three places and 12 seconds apart at the state meet last month, with Makinley’s 21:16.38 leading the way.

The other Chadron girls whose placings have figured in the team calculations the last four years include Emma Witte in both 2021 and 2022. She also was the Cards’ No. 5 runner as a freshman in 2019 before missing the district and state meets when she was a sophomore because of an injury sustained in a physical education class.

Other two-time “counters” are Leila Tewahade with the team’s fourth best times in 2019 and 2021 and Grace Pyle, whose mark as a freshman in 2020 was the Cardinals’ fastest and last year when her time was third. This fall, Pyle’s time was a solid fifth, just 13 seconds and three places out of fourth on the team’s list.

Freshman Jentsyn Fuller, the twins’ younger sister, gave the Cardinals a big boost this spring. She was among the team’s “counters” at every meet, including state, where she had the Cards’ fourth fastest time. Grace and Jentsyn will be the “veterans” on next year’s team.

Savannah Sayaloune and Aspen Graves also have been on CHS teams that qualified for state. A tip of the hat also goes to seniors Kailee Webster and Blaine Tewahade for remaining with the team and always being supportive.

For the Fullers and several others who have excelled in cross country in recent years, it all began early in elementary school when they participated in “Morning Marathon” under the direction of Linda Rischling, the Chadron Schools’ elementary physical education teacher.

Rischling said it was launched in 2009-10 after she noticed numerous students were arriving well before the 8 o’clock start and didn’t have anything creative to do until the bell rang.

“I finally said, ‘Why don’t you come up on the (Cardinal Field) track with me?’ It took place in March, April and May when the weather was good. Initially it was for both boys and girls in all grades, but involved mostly primary stuidents. Sometimes a few Middle School kids showed up. They could walk or run.

“Pretty soon we had parents and even grandparents involved. Once in a while we even had young mothers pushing a stroller,” Rischling continued. “A lot of people must have decided it was a good way to start the day. Sometimes we had 150 people on the track.”

The students were given a playing card each time they completed a lap on the track. The cards were turned over to helpers when it was time for school to begin. Rischling said the goal was to eventually to have walked or run 26 miles, 385 yards, the distance of a marathon. She notes that the program involved “lots of paper work.”

Morning Marathon eventually ended in 2020-21, when Rischling’s schedule changed, but another program that she emphasizes she did not create, but rather “discovered,” and then directed is still operating. It is the nationally acclaimed “Girls on the Run,” designed for girls in grades three through six. A majority of the CHS cross country team members have participated in it.

It takes place after school in the spring, does not involve counting laps but suggests routes they can run, and emphasizing building endurance so the participants can eventually run 5K races, which a number have done in the summers such as at Crawford on July 4 and Fur Trade Days in Chadron.

Besides running, it involves adult women, often mothers, who serve as coaches and follow a guidebook and lead discussions on mental and physical health, goal-setting, positive thinking and similar topics.

Rischling said from 30 to 50 girls usually are involved annually. Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford and about a dozen other Panhandle schools also have adopted the program. This coming spring, Chadron is due to host a 5K race for the regional teams.

The cross country runners contacted anticipate that they expect to continue running even if they don’t compete in the sport in college. They say they haven’t always enjoyed running, but know it’s good for them. They also have good words for Coaches Uhing and Lindsay, noting that they are always encouraging, provide them with a summer workout program and, for them, it has been “girls having fun,” not just on the run.