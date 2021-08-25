Lady Cards expected to play good volleyball

The seniors are libero Jacey Garrett, a first-team all-conference choice last fall, and front row players Macey Daniels and Tatum Bailey, both of whom received all-conference honorable mention.

Garrett led the Cards in digs with 613 and had just 21 errors while receiving 481 serves a year ago. Daniels was second on the team in kills with 202 and Bailey, who missed the first 25% of the season because of an injury, had 173 kills and is expected to use her jumping ability to make some impressive blocks.

Two sophomores who saw lots of action last year figure prominently in this year’s plans. They are Demi Ferguson, who had 108 kills, and Jaleigh McCartney, who is taking over as the primary setter this fall. McCartney had just 10 errors while delivering a team-high 401 serves her freshman year.

Junior Marlee Pinnt and sophomores Kenli Boeselager and Kaylee Sprock are slated to see considerable prime time action. Hoffman said Sprock, a southpaw, seems to be on her way to developing into an effective left side hitter.

The Cards will miss Burke’s 6-foot-3 presence in the middle, but Bailey is 5-11 and Ferguson, McCartney and Sprock are all 5-10. Daniels is 5-9.