Lady Cards find confidence at tournament

The Chadron volleyball team struggled to keep up with the Sidney Red Raiders during their last home match of the season, as Sidney took them in three straight sets.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “It’s tough when you’re down as much as you are, to try and get back in the game mentally and emotionally. But, that’s something our girls have always done a good job of, just battling to the very end even though it might not go our way.”

Hoffman commended the job the blockers did during the game, particularly senior Marlee Pinnt. “For her to end her senior career at home this way, I think she played really well.” Though this is the first year for fellow seniors Jazzy Munyiri and Sophia Wess on varsity, Hoffman said they’ve had a major role and done their best to help the team out.

“Our blocking was by far the best part of the game.”

The Cardinals bounced back with a good weekend tournament at Valentine, going 3-1. Though they saw a loss to Ainsworth, 25-23 and 25-11, in the first match, the Lady Cards took a win against Cozad, 25-16, 25-10, in the second round. Though they dropped the first set against Valentine 24-22, they fought back and took the next two sets, 25-16 and 25-11, before wrapping things up with a third win against Holdrege, 25-15 and 25-23.

“The first match against Ainsworth was expectedly rough, considering Homecoming,” Hoffman stated. “We bounced back really well against Cozad and carried that momentum into the Valentine and Holdrege matches. This was a good weekend for the girls; we needed these wins to build up the confidence we have been lacking since Gothenburg.”

The Cardinals will take on the Alliance Bulldog tomorrow, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., then return to Alliance Oct. 22 for another tourney before sub-district play begins next week.

Chadron; 14; 15; 18

Sidney; 25; 25; 25

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 14; -; 1; 7; -; 22

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); -; -; -; -; 12; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; -; -; 1; -; 5

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 3; -; 1; 3; -; 4

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 14; -; 10

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 4; -; 8

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 1; -; 1

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 3; -; 1; -; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 2; -; 6; 2; -; 4

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 3; -; 3; 2; -; -

Sidney

1; Ryan Dillehay (So); -; -; -; -; 1; -

2; Karsyn Leeling (Jr); 15; 2; 1; 7; -; 7

3; Payton Schrotberger (Jr); 5; 1; 2; 6; 3; 8

5; Chloe Ahrens (Jr); 9; 2; 2; 4; 2; -

7; Kayla Westby (So); 6; 1; -; 6; 3; 12

8; Kierra Schrader (Fr); 4; -; -; 1; 1; 1

11; Reese Riddle (Sr); 3; 1; -; 7; 27; -

14; Zoey Christensen (So); 1; 1; -; 2; 2

22; Rheagan Stanley (Sr); 1; 4; -; 12; 4; 13

Chadron; 23; 11

Ainsworth; 25; 25

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 5; -; 1; 10; 1; 10

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 1; -; -; 8; 9; 1

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 1; -; 6; 1; 3

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 2; 1; 1; 10; -; 6

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 7; 1; 11

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); - ; -; -; 3; -; 7

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 2; -; 1

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 4; -; -; 4; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 2; -; -; 3; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 2; -; -; 1; -; 1

Chadron; 25; 25

Cozad; 16; 10

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 7; 1; 1; 4; 1; 2

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 2; -; 2; 7; 15; 1

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; 1; -; 5; 1; 6

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 5; -; 2; 10; -; 4

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 5; -; 8

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); 1; -; -; -; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; 1; -; 10; -; 1

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 3; -; -; -; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 3; -; 2; -; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 2; -; -; -; -; -

Cozad

1; Kelseigh Romero (Jr); 4; -; -; 2; -; 5

2; Regan Schroeder (Sr); 4; -; 1; 1; 1; -

3; Kaylee Revelo (Sr); 2; -; -; 3; 1; 6

4; Megan Dyer (Sr); 2; 2; -; 2; 1; 1

8; Ashtyn Snider (Sr); -; 1; -; 4; 7; -

13; Blair Brennan (Jr); -; -; -; 13; -; 20

26; Lucha Olvera (Fr); -; -; -; 12; -; 9

Chadron; 22; 25; 25

Valentine; 24; 16; 11

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 10; 2; 2; 3; -; 9

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 1; -; 1; 7; 25; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); 1; 3; -; 3; -; 3

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 4; 3; 6; 9; -; 5

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; 2; -; 10; 2; 13

12; Jazzy Munyiri (Sr); -; -; -; 6; -; 3

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; 1; -; 10; 1; 3

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 8; -; 1; -; -; -

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 5; -; 2; -; -; -

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 4; -; 4; -; -; -

Chadron; 25; 25

Holdrege; 15; 23

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron

3; Demi Ferguson (Jr); 10; -; 2; 8; -; 7

4; Jaleigh McCartney (Jr); 1; -; -; 7; 17; 1

5; Ashlyn Morrison (Jr); -; -; -; 5; -; 6

10; Marlee Pinnt (Sr); 2; -; -; 5; 1; 3

11; Kyndall Carnahan (Jr); -; -; -; 3; 1; 5

13; Sophia Wess (Sr); -; -; -; 7; 2; 5

21; Taverra Sayaloune (Jr); 10; -; -; 1; -; 1

23; Kenli Boeselager (Jr); 3; -; 2; -; -; 4

35; Kaylee Sprock (Jr); 2; -; 1; -; -; -