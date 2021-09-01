Lady Cards open season on encouraging note

The Chadron High School girls’ golf team opened the season with some encouraging results last week.
The Cardinals placed fourth, just two strokes out of second, at the Western Conference Tournament in Sidney on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and were second at the Bayard Tournament on Thursday.
As anticipated, Scottsbluff, the defending Class B state champion, ran away with the Western Conference Tourney with a 357 total. The next four teams finished within five strokes of one another with Ogallala shooting 400, Alliance 441, Chadron 442 and Gering 445. Host Sidney was far back at 536.
Emily Krzyzanowski, who transferred from Scottsbluff to Gering this fall, fired a 74 to edge ex-teammate and the 2020 Class B state champion, Anna Kelley, by two strokes for medalist honors. Krzyzanowski had rounds of 38 and 36; Kelley shot 36 and 40
Another Scottsbluff entry, Nielli Heinold, was third with a 77, Kimball’s Payton Wise was fourth with an 81. No one else was below 96.
Chadron was led by Raeleigh Bridges with a 103, good for eighth place. She had a 48 on the front nine and a 55 on the back side.
Maralee Rischling was second among the Cardinals at 50-56, 106, while Jackson Smith was third at 57-55, 112, followed by Brendilou Armstrog 55-66, 121 and Kenzie Pourier, 61-68, 129.
Mitchell, which had just two players at the conference tourney, put together a full team and won the Bayard Tourney with a 409 tally. Chadron was the runner-up at 449, followed by Bridgeport’s 579.
Kimball entered just two players at Bayard, but Wise shot an 84 to win the event by 10 stokes. Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles was second at 94, followed by another Kimball contender, Kaitlin Heeg at 96.
Rischling paced Chadron with a 101 total on nine-hole scores of 47 and 54. Smith was next at 53-61, 114, followed by Gracie Jones at 60-56, 116, Bridges at 57-61, 118, and Armstrong, 65-66, 130.
Coach CJ Bach’s team was to swing back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Scottsbluff Invitational and will host its own tourney at Ridgeview Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 7.