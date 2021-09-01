Lady Cards open season on encouraging note

The Chadron High School girls’ golf team opened the season with some encouraging results last week.

The Cardinals placed fourth, just two strokes out of second, at the Western Conference Tournament in Sidney on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and were second at the Bayard Tournament on Thursday.

As anticipated, Scottsbluff, the defending Class B state champion, ran away with the Western Conference Tourney with a 357 total. The next four teams finished within five strokes of one another with Ogallala shooting 400, Alliance 441, Chadron 442 and Gering 445. Host Sidney was far back at 536.

Emily Krzyzanowski, who transferred from Scottsbluff to Gering this fall, fired a 74 to edge ex-teammate and the 2020 Class B state champion, Anna Kelley, by two strokes for medalist honors. Krzyzanowski had rounds of 38 and 36; Kelley shot 36 and 40

Another Scottsbluff entry, Nielli Heinold, was third with a 77, Kimball’s Payton Wise was fourth with an 81. No one else was below 96.

Chadron was led by Raeleigh Bridges with a 103, good for eighth place. She had a 48 on the front nine and a 55 on the back side.