Lady Cards softball team to open season this weekend

Softball will be the first of Chadron High School’s fall sports teams to open its season. It will happen this weekend, when the Lady Cardinals play Southern Valley at Alma on Friday and enter the Lexington Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

There are eight teams in the tournament. Chadron will initially play Adams Central from Hastings at 9 a.m. CDT. They’re on the same side of the bracket as Holdrege and Southern Valley.

The other side has Alliance playing host Lexington and Scottsbluff meeting Gothenburg in the opening games. All the teams will play three games Saturday.

This year’s Chadron team is young. Kristin Rasmussen is the only senior the roster. The juniors are Austin Bruhn, Ember Diers, Josie Downing and Alisyn Swinney.

Coach Jody Hendrickson also has eight sophomores and five freshmen on the 18-member roster.

“There is an immense amount of talent on the team,” the coach stated. “We just need experience and reps so routine plays become automatic.”

The Cardinals finished at 9-18 last year. Missing from that team are the three leading hitters-- Kennady Stack, who hit .408; Kadence Wild, .397; and Emily Beye, 389, all 2021 graduates.