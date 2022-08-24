Lady Cards to open at Mitchell

The Chadron High School volleyball team will open its season on Thursday evening by visiting the Mitchell Tigers. The Lady Cardinals also will play at Scottsbluff on Tuesday, Aug, 30 and at Gordon-Rushville on Thursday, Sept. 1 before having their home-opener on Tuesday, Sept. 6 against Alliance.

The Chadron roster is a long one, listing 37 names—4 seniors, 9 juniors, 6 sophomores and 18 freshmen. Finding enough matches to give the frosh some experience would appear to be a major task.

Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the varsity roster has 10 names. The seniors are Jazzy Munyiri and Sophie Wess, both 5-6, and Marlee Pinnt, 5-10. There also are three 5-10 juniors—Demi Ferguson, Jaleigh McCartney and Kaylee Sprock.

The other juniors are Kenli Boeselager, 5-9; Kyndall Carnahan and Ashlyn Morrison, both 5-7; and Taverra Sayaloune, 5-6.

Ferguson and McCartney earned Star-Herald all-region honors last year.

The Cardinals, who were 23-13 last year, are expected to be competitive. The team improved as the season progressed a year ago. After being 3-10 on Sept. 18, the team won 20 of its next 22 matches, entering the sub-district tourney.

Mitchell finished 26-6 last fall, but the Cardinals caged the Tigers both times they met. Chadron and Scottsbluff split their two matches. The Cards won both times they played Gordon-Rushville and were 3-1 vs. Alliance.