Lady Cards trio headed to State

Three members of the Chadron girls wrestling team moved on to the A-1 State Championship after claiming runner-up spots at the district meet in Nebraska City on Saturday.

Taylee Williamson, Fia Rasmussen and Kenli Boeselager all took their semifinal wins on pins, and overall the team saw a fourth place finish with 71.5 points.

"The ladies team had an outstanding weekend. Of course we would have liked to qualify a few more wrestlers and crown some district champions but when you can qualify three of the five girls for state we as a staff are happy," Head Wrestling Coach Jamie Slingsby said.

Wrestling in the 107 with a record of 28-2, Williamson felled Emily Hull of Scribner-Snyder in Championship round 1, Clarissa Moyer of Nebraska City in the quarterfinals and Layna Blankenship of Omaha Bryan in the semis.

With a 40-0 record, Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson managed a pin on Williamson in 1:23 in the first place match.

Rasmussen in the 132 with a 20-3 record pinned Naveah Kern-Calloway of Omaha North in 1:38 in Championship Round 1, Morgan Hensch of Conestoga in 4:39 in the quarterfinals and Alekxa Olvera of Schuyler in 4:31 in the seminfials.

Ann Marie Meiman of Omaha North barely took the win in the first place match with a 6-4 decision win.

Boeselager (22-3) wrestled in the 145 and made short work of her opponents, pinning her first three in less than a minute. Brianna Anderson of Omaha Benson fell in 34 seconds in Championship Round 1, Mason Klein of Millard West fell in 49 seconds in the quarterfinals and Jessi Hasenkamp of Wahoo was done in 57 seconds in the semifinals.

Angelean Rose of Omaha Central took the first place match with a 2:16 fall over Boeselager.

Addie and Ember Diers also wrestled, both in the 152 division.

Addie received a bye in Championship Round 1 and pinned Elda Adoko of Ralston in the quarterfinals. But fell in 3:05 to La `Nie Green of Omaha North in the semifinals, and in 2:33 to Melissa Smith of Omaha North in the consolation semis.

"Addie Diers was just a couple of matches away from qualifying for state but still had a great tournament overall. Her improvement throughout the season really showed at districts," Slingsbly said. "Most of the season she was willing to wrestle up a weight class to have more scorers for the team and we feel that it paid off at districts being able to handle the 'lighter' weight girls."

Ember also fell to Green, in 2:39 in Championship Round 1. After receiving a bye in Consolation Round 1, Ember was pinned by Smith in 2:48 in Consolation Round 2.

"Although our finals matches didn't end up how we would like, we feel that the ladies went out and gave it everything that they had," Slingsby said. "We wrestled in the largest number of participants in a district and we were able to compete with many large Class A schools. Finishing in fourth place as a team behind Norfolk, Schuyler and Fremont."

Also on the mats, the boys finished their regular season with a third place finish at the Southeast Duals in Yoder, Wyo., on Saturday.

In the first match, Chadron defeated Wheatland 36-21.

Quinn Bailey, wrestling the 145, pinned Wyatt Fitzwater in 1:14. In the 152, Zane Cullers had a 1:12 fall over Qunicy Palmer. Rhett Cullers got his win in 3:40 over Maxx Meyer in the 170.

Braden Underwood also wrestled, in the 132, but fell in 1:55 to Mauriccio Grimaldo.

In their second match, Chadron defeated Bridgeport 36-12.

Underwood came back strong and finished Chase McGrath with a 1:45 pin. Davin Serres, wrestling the 138, felled Martin Cruz in 2:35. Rhett Cullers landed his second pin in 1:50, over Curtis Jackson.

Dalton Stewart, in the 160, fought through his match but was pinned in 5:51 by Steven Menke.

Chadron took a loss in the semifinals, 48-21 against Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast

Serres held out for an 8-4 decision win over Louden Bremer. Bailey made short work of Kade Gate with a 36-second pin, and Zane Cullers wasn’t far behind with a 1:03 pin fall over Lance York. Rhett Cullers brought in another win when he pinned Gage Gibson in 1:15

Kaleb Brothwell landed a 1:03 pin on Underwood, Tiegen Thompson pinned Stewart in 1:44, and Will Baker pinned Ryan Bickel in 3:03 in the 285.

In the fourth match, Chadron defeated Burns/Pine Bluffs 36-35 to take third place. It should be noted that the Bunrs/Pine Bluffs team was docked a point due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

Underwood quickly got to work on Colby Smith, taking a 25-second pin. Bailey pinned Sage Long in 1:33, Zane Cullers took Riley McLaughlin in 3:53 and Rhett Cullers took Jaspur Nusbaum in 30 seconds after an injury. Ryan Bickel stayed strong and was able to take Cody Winslow in 5:12.

Stewart lost by a 1:56 fall to Elliot Anderson.

"The men's team had a great weekend while finishing in third place at the Southeast duals. This was extremely tough to do with only seven wrestlers in the line-up," Slingsby said. "This was a good ending to the regular season to gear up for districts. Quinn Bailey and Rhett Cullers both went 4-0 on the day. Zane Cullers had an awesome day also going 4-0 and we hope he is peaking at the right time for districts."

Next up for the boys is the B-4 Districts in Sidney this Friday and Saturday. State tournaments for the boys and girls are scheduled for Feb. 17 and 18 in Omaha.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0