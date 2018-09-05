After a big season-opening win against Mitchell earlier this month, the Chadron Cardinals’ volleyball team kept up their winning ways defeating the Mustangs 3-0 during the team’s home opener with Gordon-Rushville this past Thursday.
“I thought we came out ready to play,” Chadron Coach Blakelee Hoffman said of her team’s effort, “We started out really strong – we kind of let up in the second and third set, but they fought the whole way through, they weren’t going to let a set get away from them.”
After cruising to a 24-11 win in the first set, Chadron allowed the Mustangs to stay in the second, but with the score 12-8 the Cardinals showed their determination to win. Several times during that rally the Mustangs front line blocked a Cardinal attack at the net, but the Chadron team was poised to respond to the block each time, continuing their rally and eventually punching a scoring attack through and going on to win the second set 25-19.
Twice in the third set the Mustangs would manage a lead, but Chadron began pulling away after breaking a 16-16 tie. Gordon-Rushville would make a push closing in on the Cardinals at 22-19, but would eventually lose the set 25-21.
Chadron juniors Shea Bailey and Tyleigh Strotheide each had a double-double in the match, Bailey with 10 kills and 11 digs, and Strotheide with 27 assists and 13 digs. Bailey also had six aces and 13 serve receptions.
Senior Carstyn Hageman had 11 kills, two aces, 8 digs, and seven serve receptions.
Sophomores Anika Burke and Emma Cogdill once again received significant playing time. Burke had seven kills in the game.
Cogdill, whose contributions didn’t wow on the stat sheet also had a good game and was given increased responsibility when Hoffman sent her to the serve late in the match. In seven attempts she had no errors.
“She did very well,” Hoffman says of Cogdill. “She blocked well for us and I had her serving at the end (of the match) and she did awesome. She’s done a great job stepping in this year.”
Chadron played host to rival Alliance on Tuesday, but results were not available at time of press. On Thursday, the team will travel to face the Gering Bulldogs who have already played several games this season and are 4-4.