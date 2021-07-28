Lady Eagles’ basketball team adding 15 players

Chadron State College Women’s Basketball Coach Janet Raymer announced last week that 15 new players will join the Eagles this fall. They are coming from eight states and another is from Australia.

Three of them will be freshmen and are from small schools in Nebraska. The closest is 5-foot-9 Elle Ravenscroft of Cody-Kilgore, who led the western end of the state in scoring each of the past two years, averaging 20 points as a junior and 21.5 as a senior, along with 9.1 rebounds this year. She finished her prep career with 1,256 points and received second-team Class D-2 all-state honors from both the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers as a senior.

The others from Nebraska are Carlie Helgoth, a 5-6 guard who averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds at Burwell this year, and Brooke McCully of Mullen, a 6-footer who averaged 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds at Mullen, which finished with a 25-3 record.

Other recruits from the region include 5-5 Kadyn Comer, who averaged 4.6 points and an amazing 7.0 assists for the Hill City Bulldogs, who had a 16-5 record this past season, and 5-3 Riley Shaw of Niobrara County High at Lusk, which finished at 14-10.

Also coming from Wyoming is 5-9 Liv Castellanos, who averaged 10 points at Campbell County High in Gillette this year.