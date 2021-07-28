Lady Eagles’ basketball team adding 15 players

Chadron State College Women’s Basketball Coach Janet Raymer announced last week that 15 new players will join the Eagles this fall. They are coming from eight states and another is from Australia.
Three of them will be freshmen and are from small schools in Nebraska. The closest is 5-foot-9 Elle Ravenscroft of Cody-Kilgore, who led the western end of the state in scoring each of the past two years, averaging 20 points as a junior and 21.5 as a senior, along with 9.1 rebounds this year. She finished her prep career with 1,256 points and received second-team Class D-2 all-state honors from both the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers as a senior.
The others from Nebraska are Carlie Helgoth, a 5-6 guard who averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds at Burwell this year, and Brooke McCully of Mullen, a 6-footer who averaged 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds at Mullen, which finished with a 25-3 record.
Other recruits from the region include 5-5 Kadyn Comer, who averaged 4.6 points and an amazing 7.0 assists for the Hill City Bulldogs, who had a 16-5 record this past season, and 5-3 Riley Shaw of Niobrara County High at Lusk, which finished at 14-10.
Also coming from Wyoming is 5-9 Liv Castellanos, who averaged 10 points at Campbell County High in Gillette this year.
The four transfers joining the Eagles include Riley Aione and Samiyah Worrell, who were the leading scorers at Northwest College at Powell, Wyo., last season. Worrell, a guard from Peyton, Colo., led the Trappers at 14 points a game and was named to the Region 9 all-star team. Aione, a 6-1 forward from Bountiful, Utah, averaged 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds and blocked 37 shots during the team’s 10-12 season.
Emily Achter, the Australian, averaged 4.6 points and shot 38.9 percent from the field the last two years is transferring from Casper College, which won its first 22 games in 2020-2021 before losing the regional championship and national tournament games by narrow margins.
Another transfer is 5-5 Olyvia Pacheco, a native of Rawlins, Wyo., who averaged 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds the past two seasons at Montana’s Miles County Community College. The Pioneers finished the past year with a 24-2 record and won the Region 13 championship, advancing to the national tournament, where they were 1-1.
Incoming freshmen who experienced much success include Liberty Line, a 5-7 guard who averaged 14.9 points a game while scoring 1,291 points during her career at Ponderosa High at Parker, Colo. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds and accumulated 152 assists and 190 steals as a four-year starter. Her team played just 13 games her senior year.
Another recruit who exceeded 1,000 points is 6-1 Michaela Dammann, who averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds during the 2020-21 season at Sauk Centre High in Minnesota. She was on the varsity four years and was a three-year starter for the Mainstreeters, who won the Class 2A state champion in 2018 and had an 18-4 record and returned to the state tournament this year.
Gianna Principato, 5-9, averaged 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds at Class 5A Highlands Ranch High in Colorado this spring.
Other players joining the Eagles, who were 0-13 last winter, include 6-0 Claudia Dollinger of Bishop McNamara High at Bourbannais, Ill., where she was a four-sport athlete, and Kyra Tanabe of Iolani High in Honolulu. She is believed to be the first Hawaiian to join the CSC basketball program.
Coach Raymer also has announced that Cheyenne Hiatt, has been added to the Eagles’ coaching staff. She formerly played at Casper College and Black Hills State, and has been on the coaching staff at Casper three years.