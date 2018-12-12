The Chadron State College women’s basketball team had some bright spots, but couldn’t keep pace with Colorado Christian or Regis during its trip to the Denver area last weekend.
The Christian Cougars jumped out to a 24-12 first quarter lead and also outscored the Eagles in the remaining three periods while winning 78-55 on Friday night.
Bolstered by nine of 16 shooting from the field, Chadron State took a 21-15 lead in the first quarter at Regis, matched the Rangers in scoring in the second stanza to own a 35-29 margin at halftime. But Regis tallied 26 points in each of the second half quarters to pull away for an 81-68 triumph.
For the first time this season, the Eagles had fewer than 20 turnovers in each game. They had 19 in the opener and only 14 in the second contest.
Sophomore Taryn Foxen provided much of the scoring in both games. She was just seven of 24 from the field, but was seven of eight at the free throw line while tallying 21 points against Colorado Christian. Jessica Lovitt added nine, Angelique Gall eight and Rebecca Stevenson six for the Eagles, who were 22 of 66 from the field overall, but 0-11 from 3-point range.
Foxen really warmed up Saturday night when she poured in 33 points. The 5-10 graduate of Cherokee Trail High in Aurora, Colo., a Denver suburb, was 11 of 20 from the field, including five of six from long range. Uncharacteristically, she struggled at the free throw line, making just 6 of 12 after sinking 23 of 28 in the previous eight games.
Sixteen of Foxen’s 33 points came in the fourth quarter against Regis. She also claimed a team high eight rebounds. McKenna McClintic added eight points and Savannah Weidauer six, but no one else had more than four for CSC.
Foxen is the first Lady Eagle to score at least 30 points since Katie Ranta tallied 37 during a 102-99 win in overtime versus New Mexico Highlands on Jan. 17, 2014.
Colorado Christian was led by sophomore Sarah McGinley’s 24 points, 18 of them on six of seven marksmanship from behind the arc. Jordan Baer, a 5-10 senior, added 16 points. The Cougars also edged Metro State 73-71 on Saturday night.
Regis’s top gun against the Eagles was 5-10 junior Jaz’Myne Snipes, who was 10-12 from the field while pumping in 24 points. Three teammates also scored in double figures, led by Elly Walters with 14. The Rangers shot 62 percent (20-32) in the second half, including seven of 10 from downtown. They were just two of 15 from 3-point country in the first half.
The Eagles are now 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the RMAC.
Colorado Christian 79, Chadron State 55
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 21, Jessica Lovitt 9, Angelique Gall 8, Rebecca Stevenson 6, Savannah Weidauer 4, Jori Peters 2, Kenzie Brennan 2, Brook Jamison 2, McKenna McClintic 1. Totals: 22-66 (0-11) 11-14 55 points, 43 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Colorado Christian--Sarah McGinley 24, Jordan Baer 16, Davenport Brantley 8, Marie Tsoungui 7, Madison Price 6, Brooke Zimmerman 6, Laurel Tomlinson 6, Brookelyn Hurlburt 2, Lindsey Hearn 2, Morgan Hafley 2. Totals: 26-58 (9-24) 18-27 79 points, 37 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
Chadron State 12 16 10 17 ---55
Colorado Christian 24 20 16 19 ---78
Regis 81, Chadron State 68
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 33, McKenna McClintic 8, Jessica Lovitt 6, Savannah Weidauer 6, Jori Peters 4, Angelique Gall 4, Kenzie Brennan 3, Brittni McCully 2, Rebecca Stevenson 2. Totals: 26-59 (7-14) 9-18 68 points, 34 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Regis--Jaz’Myne Snipes 24, Elly Walters 14, Morgan Ducklow 13, Alex Nelson 13, Emma Sterkel 7, Whitney Jacob 4, Shelby Espinoza 4, Maddie Hill 2. Totals: 31-70 (9-25) 10-13 81 points, 44 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 21 14 11 22 ---68
Regis 15 14 26 26 ---81