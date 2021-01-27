Lady Eagles challenge Hardrockers, but fall 65-59

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team got off to a solid start Thursday night against South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, but a scoring drought in the final 5:26 of the first half took its toll, paving the way for the Lady Hardrockers’ 65-59 win.
Although still winless through six games, the Eagles deserve some credit. They were without their top player, senior Taryn Foxen, because of COVID issues, and still challenged the Lady Rockers on their home court.
The Eagles had led all the way and were on top 25-21 before Mines tallied the final 14 points of the first half. CSC missed its last six field goal shots and turned the ball over five times during the dry spell and thus trailed 33-25 at intermission.
The Hardrockers, 4-6 after the victory, stretched the lead to 56-43 early in the fourth quarter, before the Eagles rallied to score 10 straight points and pull within three with three minutes remaining. But, the hosts responded with a 6-0 surge that wrapped up the outcome.
The fourth frame was the Eagles’ best. They were seven on 17 from the field and six of seven from the free throw line while outscoring Mines 20-14.
Three-point shooting made the difference. The Hardrockers were nine of 26 from behind the arc and the Eagles just one of 11. CSC had 24 total field goals, one more than Mines, and both teams made 10 free throws.
Ryan Weiss, a 5-9 junior, led Mines with 21 points, 11 of them in the fateful second period. She was four of 10 on 3-pointers. No one else scored more than eight for the hosts.
Both Bailey Brooks and Hazel Fui scored 15 points and Jori Peters 12 to pace the Eagles.
Rebounding was a Chadron State bright spot. After being out-rebounded by a 45-29.4 per game margin through the first five games, including by at least 22 in both of the last two contests, the Eagles claimed 38 rebounds, five more than Mines.
The rebounding was a team effort. Freshman guard Olivia Waufle led CSC with eight caroms while Fui, Brooks and Rachel Henkle all grabbed six.
Waufle also scored seven points after having just four through the first five games.
Chadron State--Hazel Fui 15, Bailey Brooks 15, Jori Peters 12, Olivia Waufle 7, Brittni McCully 4, Ashayla Powers 4, Rachel Henkle 2. Totals: 24-63 (1-11) 10-13 59 points, 38 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
S.D. Mines--Ryan Weiss 21, Fran Facchini 8, Madelyn Heiser 8, Anna Combalia 7, Naomi Hidalgo 5, Makenna Bodette 5, Melissa Johnstone 4, Michaela Shaklee 3, Bailey Johnson 2, Sydnee Durtsche 2. Totals: 23-52 (9-26) 10-15 65 points, 33 rebounds, 17 assists.
Chadron State 13 12 14 20 ----59
S.D. Mines 9 24 18 14 ----65
3-pointers: CSC: Fui 1. SDM--Weiss 4, Facchini 2, Combalia 1, Shaklee 1, Heiser 1.