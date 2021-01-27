Lady Eagles challenge Hardrockers, but fall 65-59

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team got off to a solid start Thursday night against South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, but a scoring drought in the final 5:26 of the first half took its toll, paving the way for the Lady Hardrockers’ 65-59 win.

Although still winless through six games, the Eagles deserve some credit. They were without their top player, senior Taryn Foxen, because of COVID issues, and still challenged the Lady Rockers on their home court.

The Eagles had led all the way and were on top 25-21 before Mines tallied the final 14 points of the first half. CSC missed its last six field goal shots and turned the ball over five times during the dry spell and thus trailed 33-25 at intermission.

The Hardrockers, 4-6 after the victory, stretched the lead to 56-43 early in the fourth quarter, before the Eagles rallied to score 10 straight points and pull within three with three minutes remaining. But, the hosts responded with a 6-0 surge that wrapped up the outcome.

The fourth frame was the Eagles’ best. They were seven on 17 from the field and six of seven from the free throw line while outscoring Mines 20-14.