Lady Eagles eager to open season

“It’s time for us to play.” That’s Chadron State College Women’s Basketball Coach Janet Raymer’s assessment of her team’s situation following about a month of preparation.

The Eagles are due to tip off this Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. against Colorado Mines in the Chicoine Center. The Regis Rangers will follow the next night starting at 5:30. The men’s teams from those schools will play the second game both dates, but no fans will be admitted either night because of potential problems with COVID-19. The contests will, however, be shown by accessing the CSC website.

Now in her fifth season as the head coach, Raymer is optimistic about her team. She believes each of the seven returnees can be more productivity than a year ago and is expecting must help from the six newcomers, particularly over the course of the season.

“They’ve been eager to practice, have worked hard and are focused,” the coach said. “I think the returning players are improved and we have a better support group this year.”

The only senior on the roster is 5-10 Taryn Foxen, who led the Eagles in shooting at 43.3 percent from the field and in scoring at 16.3 points a game while going over the 1,000 mark in career points last season. Her offensive skills, stamina and determined play are impressive.