Lady Eagles end season with Denver trip

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team wrapped up its 2020-21 season last weekend by dropping a pair of games to RMAC foes in the Denver metroplex.

Metro State won a 79-57 decision Friday night and Colorado Christian prevailed 70-51 on Saturday night. The Eagles were outscored in each quarter of both games while falling to 0-13. It’s the first time since women’s basketball was introduced at CSC in 1973-74 that the team hasn’t won at least two games.

The Metro Roadrunners, who also defeated Black Hills State 69-58 on Saturday night to conclude its regular season at 12-5, outscored the Eagles 42-18 in the paint for one of the game’s deciding factors.

Metro led 22-13 at the end of the first period and outscored the Eagles by a total of just five points in the two middle quarters before wrapping up the game with a 21-13 scoring margin in the fourth.

The Roadrunners shot exactly 50 percent from the field, connecting on 31 of 62 attempts. The Eagles were 23 of 68 for 33.8 percent.

The game’s top scorer was Metro’s Maggie Jestinak, a 5-8 senior, with 16 points while senior center Allie Navarette added 15 points and junior Morgan Lewis 13. Each of the latter two also collected 10 rebounds.