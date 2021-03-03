Lady Eagles end season with Denver trip

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team wrapped up its 2020-21 season last weekend by dropping a pair of games to RMAC foes in the Denver metroplex.
Metro State won a 79-57 decision Friday night and Colorado Christian prevailed 70-51 on Saturday night. The Eagles were outscored in each quarter of both games while falling to 0-13. It’s the first time since women’s basketball was introduced at CSC in 1973-74 that the team hasn’t won at least two games.
The Metro Roadrunners, who also defeated Black Hills State 69-58 on Saturday night to conclude its regular season at 12-5, outscored the Eagles 42-18 in the paint for one of the game’s deciding factors.
Metro led 22-13 at the end of the first period and outscored the Eagles by a total of just five points in the two middle quarters before wrapping up the game with a 21-13 scoring margin in the fourth.
The Roadrunners shot exactly 50 percent from the field, connecting on 31 of 62 attempts. The Eagles were 23 of 68 for 33.8 percent.
The game’s top scorer was Metro’s Maggie Jestinak, a 5-8 senior, with 16 points while senior center Allie Navarette added 15 points and junior Morgan Lewis 13. Each of the latter two also collected 10 rebounds.
Ironically, Jestinak did not make the trip when Metro defeated the Eagles 83-67 in Chadron on Jan. 30, and the Roadrunners’ top scorer in that game with 26 points, freshman Kendra Parra, did not play against the Eagles on Friday night.
Sophomore center Tatum Peterson paced the Eagles with 12 points at Metro while freshman Shayla Powers scored 11 and veterans Taryn Foxen and Bailey Brooks each added 10. Brooks also grabbed eight rebounds.
Colorado Christian was ahead of the Eagles by just 13-12 at the end of the opening frame Saturday night, but outgunned the visitors 16-6 in the second quarter to hold a 29-18 halftime margin. The Cougars opened the second half by making their first five shots, each of them a 3-pointer, to take a 44-26 lead.
CSC also had a good third quarter, scoring 18 points, but trailed 52-36 heading into the final session, when the margin ranged from 11 to 20 points. The hosts sank 24 of 54 shots from the field, including 10 3-pointers
All six of the Cougars’ top scorers are seniors. Four of them reached double figures, led by Walker McClain with 15 and Olivia Christy with 14, and the remaining two had nine and eight points. Christian Coach Corey Laster announced his resignation last week.
The Eagles were 21 of 58 for 36.2 percent and had three treys. Powers and Olivia Waufle, both freshmen from the Denver area, led CSC with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Waufle also handed out five assists. Brooks claimed nine rebounds to give her 17 for the two weekend games.
Christian finished its season with a 5-14 record.
Metro State 79, Chadron State 57
Chadron State--Tatum Peterson 12, Shayla Powers 11, Taryn Foxen 10, Bailey Brooks 10, Brittni McCully 6, Jori Peters 4, Olivia Waufle 2, Meaghan Ross 1, Rachel Henkle 1. Totals: 23-68 (2-7) 9-16 57 points, 41 rebounds, 10 turnovers.
Metro State--Jeggie Justinak 16, Allie Navarette 15, Morgan Lewis 13, Peyton Taylor 9, Alex Carlton 9, Tosjanae Bonds 8, Brianna Bailey 5, Kiely Rasmussen 2, Gabi Lucero 2. Totals: 31-62 (6-22) 11-18 79 points, 43 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State 13 15 16 13 ---57
Metro State 22 17 19 21 ----79
3-pointers: CSC--Foxen 2. Metro--Navarette 5, Lewis 3, Rasmussen 2, Justinak 1.
Colorado Christian 70, Chadron State 51
Chadron State--Shayla Powers 14, Olivia Waufle 10, Jori Peters 9, Taryn Foxen 6, Tatum Peterson 5, Bailey Brooks 4, Meaghan Ross 3. Totals: 21-58 (3-9) 6-12 51 points, 37 rebounds, 21 turnovers.
Colorado Christian--Walker McClain 15, Olivia Christy 14, Sam Nunez 12, Brookelyn Hurlbut 10, Mara Kemmer 9, Lourdes Gonzalez 8, Chrisen Curry 2. Totals: 24-54 (10-24) 10-15 70 points, 35 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Chadron State 12 6 18 15 ---51
Colo. Christian 13 16 23 18 ---70
3-pointers: CSC--Waufle 2, Ross 1. CCU--Kemmer 3, Nunez 2, Walker 2, Christy 2, Hurlbut 1.