Lady Eagles play well, but Denver teams win

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team played some good basketball last weekend while wrapping up the season at home, but its Denver-area visitors won both contests.

After the Eagles led 54-53 with 5:51 remaining in the fourth quarter Friday night, Metro State scored the next nine points and went on to win 69-59 while improving its record to 19-7 overall and 15-6 in the RMAC.

Colorado Christian entered the season finale with an 8-18 season record and at 5-15 was one game behind the Eagles in the conference. But after the first quarter score was tied at 12-12, the Cougars outscored their hosts in the ensuing three periods and won 79-66.

The Eagles ended their season 7-19 overall and 6-15 in the RMAC. They were vastly improved this year, but lacked the consistency to be a bonafide conference contender.

Redshirt freshman Shay Powers got the Eagles off to a blistering start Friday night. After senior Brittni McCully scored the game’s first basket, Powers poured in the next nine in two minutes to give the hosts an 11-3 lead.

Powers hit a jumper for the final points of the opening quarter to give CSC a 17-11 lead. The totals were reversed in the second frame, making the halftime score 28-28.

The Eagles battled one of the RMAC’s winningest teams neck-and-neck in the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth until the offense sputtered and Metro pulled away in the last four minutes.

The Roadrunners were 26-53 from the field, compared to CSC’s 22-60, and had seven 3-pointers and 10 free throws, both one more than the Eagles posted.

While Metro State senior Allie Navarette, the team’s leading scorer for the season with a 13.6-point average and NCAA II’s No. 3 active scorer nationally with 2,119 career points, managed just two points while playing 27 minutes against the Eagles, several of her teammates took up the slack.

Sophomore Jaela Richardson was eight-of-nine from the field while tallying 20 points, 11 of them in the fateful fourth quarter. In addition, seniors Alex Carlson and Morgan Giago finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Giago also grabbed 11 rebounds, leading her team to a 42-26 advantage off the glass.

Both Powers and Sami Worrell scored 19 points and Jori Peters added eight for Chadron State. Powers also claimed eight rebounds and Worrell handed out eight assists.

Peters, one of the most energetic, gritty players in the Lady Eagles’ annals, tried her best to lead her team to victory in her career finale. She tallied 22 points while going 5-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-4 from long range, was 10-of-11 at the free throw line and handed out seven assists.

Even though Peters tallied 11 points in the second quarter, Colorado Christian outscored the Eagles 27-20 in the frame to take a 39-32 lead and was ahead the rest of the way, ranging from three to the final 13 points.

The Cougars were 29-73 for 39.7% and the Eagles 24-68 for 35.3% from the field. CSC had five treys, one more than the visitors, but Christian was 17-27 at the free throw line and the Eagles 13-17.

Worrell, who made three 3-pointers, ended with 13 points and McCully, who’s a cowgirl from Thedford, matched her a career-high with 10 points in her final game for CSC. Freshman center Michaela Dammann also contributed nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Lourdes Gonzales, a 5-11 senior from Mexico, was Colorado Christian’s pacesetter. She scored 19 points and collected 16 rebounds, seven of them off the offensive glass, helping her team to a 22-7 advantage on second chance points.

The Cougars had just one other double-figure scorer—sophomore Sydney Daniels—with 11 points, but four other Cougars scored at least seven.

Metro State 69, Chadron State 59

Metro State—Jaela Richardson 20, Alex Carlton 15, Morgan Griego 13, Maggie Justinak 7, Brianna Bailey 5, Mariana Silva Pereira 5, Allie Navarette 2, Kendra Parra 2. Totals: 26-53 (7-17) 10-14 69 points, 42 rebounds, 21 assists, 19 turnovers.

Chadron State—Shay Powers 19, Sami Worrell 19, Jori Peters 8, Olyvia Pacheco 5, Brittni McCully 4, Bailey Brooks 3, Riley Aione 1. Totals: 22-60 (6-15) 9-14 59 points, 26 rebounds, 14 assists, 12 turnovers.

Metro State 11 17 21 20 ----69

Chadron State 17 11 19 12 ----59

3-pointers: MS-D—Carlton 3, Greigo, Justinak, Bailey, Pereira, all 1. CSC—Worrell 3, Peters, Brooks, Pacheco, al

Colorado Christian 79, Chadron State 66

Colorado Christian—Lourdes Gonzalez 19, Sydney Daniels 11, Christen Curry 9, Grace Field 9, Agnes Paul 8, Jordyn Brown 7, Mia Guest 6, Sophia Karasinski 5, Tessa Hauser 3, Agnela Neyland 2. Totals: 29-73 (4-16) 17-27 79 points, 50 rebounds, 20 assists, 17 turnovers.

Chadron State—Jori Peters 22, Sami Worrell 13, Brittni McCully 10, Michaela Dammann 9, Bailey Brooks 5, Shay Powers 5, Tatum Peterson 2. Totals: 24-68 (5-15) 13-17 66 points, 41 rebounds, 16 assists, 17 turnovers.

Colorado Christian 12 27 18 22 ----79

Chadron State 12 20 16 18 ----66

3-pointers: CCU—Guest 2, Brown 1, Curry 1. CSC—Worrell 3, Peters 2.

