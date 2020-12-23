Lady Eagles’ rally barely falls short

The Chadron State women's basketball team nearly erased a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday night, but late free throws by the Mountain Lions provided them with a 73-68 victory on their home court.

Jori Peters sank a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 Chadron State run with 2:51 remaining in the game. Bailey Brooks and Tatum Peterson combined to score the next six points, cutting UCCS's lead to a single point with 46 seconds remaining.

After the Eagles missed a free throw, the Mountain Lions made their ensuing four charity line attempts in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.

It was UCCS’s first game of the year, while the Eagles fell to 0-2, but showed tremendous improvement from the 78-28 thrashing they sustained in their season opener the previous Saturday night against Colorado Mesa.

Both teams sank 23 field goal shots, but the Lions made 10 treys and the Eagles seven. UCCS also outscored the CSC 17-15 from the free throw line.

The hosts were a perfect eight-of-eight from the charity stripe in the final period while the Eagles were six-of-10.