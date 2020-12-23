Lady Eagles’ rally barely falls short

The Chadron State women's basketball team nearly erased a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday night, but late free throws by the Mountain Lions provided them with a 73-68 victory on their home court.
Jori Peters sank a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 Chadron State run with 2:51 remaining in the game. Bailey Brooks and Tatum Peterson combined to score the next six points, cutting UCCS's lead to a single point with 46 seconds remaining.
After the Eagles missed a free throw, the Mountain Lions made their ensuing four charity line attempts in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.
It was UCCS’s first game of the year, while the Eagles fell to 0-2, but showed tremendous improvement from the 78-28 thrashing they sustained in their season opener the previous Saturday night against Colorado Mesa.
Both teams sank 23 field goal shots, but the Lions made 10 treys and the Eagles seven. UCCS also outscored the CSC 17-15 from the free throw line.
The hosts were a perfect eight-of-eight from the charity stripe in the final period while the Eagles were six-of-10.
Colorado Springs also outrebounded the Eagles 48 to 37, but CSC had just 10 turnovers compared to the Lions’ 19. The Eagles scored 19 points off turnovers and the hosts 11.
Chadron State’s senior standout Taryn Foxen led both teams with 20 points and eight assists. Brooks, who did not play in the Eagles’ season-opener, posted a double-double, with 15 points and game-high 11 rebounds. Peterson added 10 points.
The point totals are career-highs for Brooks and Peterson, both of whom apparently have overcome injuries that curtailed their playing time in the past. This is Brooks’ fourth year and Peterson’s third on the CSC roster.
Tatum Tellin led the Mountain Lions with 14 points. Abby Feickert and Maddie Golla were next with 12 and 10 points, respectively. All three are seniors in the 5-5 to 5-8 range.
Feickert and Tellin made the last-ditch, game-winning free shots.
Although this year’s game had a different winner, the story line was similar to that of last year’s contest in Colorado Springs. That’s when Peters made the game’s final four points on free throws in the last 15 seconds, giving CSC a 78-74 victory.
Following the holidays, both Chadron State teams are to return to action when they host Colorado Mines and Regis on Friday and Saturday, January 3-4.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 20, Bailey Brooks 15, Tatum Peterson 10, Jori Peters 7, Hazel Fui 5, Daeja Cross 4, Meaghan Ross 3, Brittni McCully 2, Rachel Henkle 2. Totals: 23-70 (7-19) 15-25, 68 points, 37 rebounds, 10 turnovers.
Colorado Springs--Tatum Tellin 14, Abby Feickert 12, Maddie Golla 10, Bo Shaffer 9, Jessica Nation 9, Emile Doolittle 6, Anna Davern 4, Ellie Moore 4, Kaity Hovasse 3, Elly Johnson 2. Totals: 23-62 (10-25) 17-22 73 points, 48 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Chadron State 14 13 19 22 ---68
Colorado Springs 16 24 14 19 ---73
3-pointers: CSC--Foxen 2, Brooks 2, Peters 1, Ross 1, Fui 1. UCCS--Tellin 2, Golla 2, Doolittle 2, Shaffer 2, Hovasse 1, Nation 1.