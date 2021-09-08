Lady Eagles to open golf season

With all six letterwinners from a year ago returning, the Chadron State College golf team will open its season on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Swan Memorial Tourney in Thornton, Colo. It’s the first of four tourneys on the fall schedule.

The CSC leaders include Alpine Hickstein of Chadron and Kenzy Kanno of Mitchell. Both were Class C state champions as high school seniors and have continued to play well in college.

Hickstein led the Eagles last season with an 18-hole average of 78.8 strokes. Both Kanno and Kinsey Smith of Windsor, Colo., tied for second with 83.3 averages. Brooke Kramer of Aurora, Colo., was next at 84.5 and Allison Acosta of Ore Valley, Ariz., averaged 84.9 strokes.

Each of them have cumulative grade point averages of at least 3.79.

