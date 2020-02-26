Lady Eagles use late rallies to win twice at home

A big third quarter on Friday night and a big fourth quarter on Saturday night vaulted the Chadron State College women’s basketball team to a pair of RMAC victories at home last weekend.
The Eagles trailed Colorado State-Pueblo 25-18 at halftime in the first game, but outscored the ThunderWolves 26-10 in the third stanza to take a 44-35 lead and went on to win 58-41. A month earlier, Pueblo poured in 31 points in the fourth while downing the Eagles 78-67.
Junior forward Taryn Foxen scored just three points in the first half against Pueblo, but tallied 17 of CSC’s 26 in the third frame and finished with a game-high 22, helping her become the Lady Eagles’ 11th 1,000-point career scorer. (See separate story.) She also had six steals in the game, and was named the conference Player of the Week.
Jori Peters added 10 points and senior Haley Urbatsch contributed nine for a career-high. Jordan Morris grabbed 10 rebounds, helping the hosts to a 35-28 advantage off the glass.
JaNaiya Davis, a 5-10 sophomore, paced the ThunderWolves with 18 points after scoring 30 against the Eagles in the game in Pueblo.
The Eagles had a tougher time winning on Saturday night, even though Highlands had won just one game this season and none in the conference.
The Cowgirls made five of 10 threes in the first quarter and four of nine in the second while building a 40-32 halftime lead. Their final trey of the half was at least a 40-footer by freshman Maiah Rivas as the halftime horn was blaring.
The Eagles drew within a single point late in the third, but the Cowgirls continued to scrap and were ahead 56-48 entering the fourth. That’s when Coach Janet Raymer’s team warmed up to outscore the New Mexico quintet 24-12 and 72-66.
Foxen again was the CSC leader with 31 points while going 10 of 21 from the field, including five of 11 from 3-point land, and six of seven at the charity stripe. She tallied half of CSC’s points during crunch time in the fourth. Freshman post Jordan Morris added 14 points.
But the Eagles’ big advantage was rebounding. They out-grabbed Highlands 49-30 and scored 28 second-chance points while the Cowgirls didn’t make any. Senior Jessica Lovitt led the rebounding with 10 while Foxen had nine, Morris eight and Peters seven to go with six points and seven assists.
CSC’s 25 offensive rebounds were the Ealges’ most since November 2005 against Johnson & Wales.
Highlands was led by 5-9 junior Jordyn Lewis with 30 points, one fewer than Foxen. She was 10 of 18 from the field, seven of 13 from behind the arc and three of four at the line. While her team has struggled, she may be as capable player as any in the conference. Rivas is no slouch and scored 21 points.
The Eagles are now 7-23 overall and 5-16 in the RMAC. They’ll wrap up the season Friday at 5:30 by entertaining Metro State in the Chicoine Center. The Roadrunners are 12-15 and 11-10 in the RMAC, sharing the eighth and final slot in the playoff derby with Fort Lewis.
Chadron State 58, CSU-Pueblo 41
Colorado State-Pueblo--JaNaiya Davis 18, Khiya Adams 10, Sydni Williams 7, Kansas Watts 3, Jordyn Keck 3. Totals: 13-48 (5-24) 10-13, 41 points, 28 rebounds, 21 turnovers.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 22, Jori Peters 10, Haley Urbatsch 9, Bailey Brooks 7, Jordan Morris 5, Jessica Lovitt 4, Rachel Henkle 1. Totals: 18-44 (4-11) 18-24, 58 points, 35 rebounds, 18 turnovers.
Colo. State-Pueblo 14 9 10 8 ----41
Chadron State 12 6 26 14 ----58
3-pointers: CSU-P--Adams 2, Davis 1, Watts 1, Keck 1. CSC--Foxen 3, Urbatsch 1.
Chadron State 72, N.M. Highlands 66
New Mexico Highlands--Jordyn Lewis 30, Maiah Rivas 21, Desiree Forster 7, Ashley Antone 6, Kaitlyn Holl 2. Totals: 22-52 (13-31) 9-14, 66 points, 30 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 31, Jordan Morris 14, Melisa Kadic 8, Jessica Lovitt 7, Haley Urbatsch 6, Jori Peters 6. Totals: 10-21 (9-28) 19-27, 72 points, 49 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
N.M. Highlands 22 18 14 12 ----66
Chadron State 21 11 16 24 ----72
3-pointers: NMHU--Lewis 7, Rivas 3, Antone 2, Forster 1. CSC--Foxen 5, Peters 2, Kadic 2.