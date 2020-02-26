Lady Eagles use late rallies to win twice at home

The Eagles drew within a single point late in the third, but the Cowgirls continued to scrap and were ahead 56-48 entering the fourth. That’s when Coach Janet Raymer’s team warmed up to outscore the New Mexico quintet 24-12 and 72-66.

Foxen again was the CSC leader with 31 points while going 10 of 21 from the field, including five of 11 from 3-point land, and six of seven at the charity stripe. She tallied half of CSC’s points during crunch time in the fourth. Freshman post Jordan Morris added 14 points.

But the Eagles’ big advantage was rebounding. They out-grabbed Highlands 49-30 and scored 28 second-chance points while the Cowgirls didn’t make any. Senior Jessica Lovitt led the rebounding with 10 while Foxen had nine, Morris eight and Peters seven to go with six points and seven assists.

CSC’s 25 offensive rebounds were the Ealges’ most since November 2005 against Johnson & Wales.

Highlands was led by 5-9 junior Jordyn Lewis with 30 points, one fewer than Foxen. She was 10 of 18 from the field, seven of 13 from behind the arc and three of four at the line. While her team has struggled, she may be as capable player as any in the conference. Rivas is no slouch and scored 21 points.

