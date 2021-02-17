Lady Lions roll past CSC women 65-41

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team scored the first two points Saturday night in the Chicoine Center, but the Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions tallied the next 12 and led the rest of the way en route to a 65-41 victory.

Colorado Springs also defeated the Eagles at home on Dec. 18, but that score was much closer--73-68. That remains Chadron State’s highest scoring game of the season while the 41 points during the rematch on Saturday night was the Eagles’ lowest since they managed just 28 in the season-opener against Colorado Mesa.

The Mountain Lions are now 4-9 for the season and the Eagles are 0-9.

The visitors sank nine of 16 shots from the field, including three of five from 3-point range, in the first quarter while building a 22-13 lead. Neither team scored during for the first 3 ½ minutes of the second quarter, when the Eagles finished with eight points and Colorado Springs with seven to lead 29-21 at halftime.

Both teams were much more productive in the third frame. The Eagles cut the difference to 33-31 with five minutes remaining after Jori Peters nailed a trey and Shayla Powers a jumper. But the Lions scored the 11 of the final 13 points in the period to own a 49-35 advantage