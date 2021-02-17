Lady Lions roll past CSC women 65-41

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team scored the first two points Saturday night in the Chicoine Center, but the Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions tallied the next 12 and led the rest of the way en route to a 65-41 victory.
Colorado Springs also defeated the Eagles at home on Dec. 18, but that score was much closer--73-68. That remains Chadron State’s highest scoring game of the season while the 41 points during the rematch on Saturday night was the Eagles’ lowest since they managed just 28 in the season-opener against Colorado Mesa.
The Mountain Lions are now 4-9 for the season and the Eagles are 0-9.
The visitors sank nine of 16 shots from the field, including three of five from 3-point range, in the first quarter while building a 22-13 lead. Neither team scored during for the first 3 ½ minutes of the second quarter, when the Eagles finished with eight points and Colorado Springs with seven to lead 29-21 at halftime.
Both teams were much more productive in the third frame. The Eagles cut the difference to 33-31 with five minutes remaining after Jori Peters nailed a trey and Shayla Powers a jumper. But the Lions scored the 11 of the final 13 points in the period to own a 49-35 advantage
Colorado Springs also posted 12 of the first 14 points in the fourth quarter to run away with the verdict. The Eagles managed just two free throws during a nearly seven-minute field goal drought.
The Mountain Lions shot 45.6 percent (26-57) from the field, including six of 16 from long range, for the game. The Eagles hit just 30.8 percent (16-52) and were four of 16 from behind the arc.
A highlight for the hosts was a game-high and career-high 14 points by sophomore center Tatum Peterson, who was six of nine from the field and two of four at the line. She was in uniform, but did not play in the Eagles’ 83-67 loss to Metro State on Jan. 30, the team’s most-recent game prior to Saturday night.
The Eagles also got a double-double from freshman Shayla Powers, who finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Peters added with nine points and eight caroms.
Eleven players scored for Colorado Springs. Abby Feickert, the team’s leading scorer for the season at 13.2 points a game, had 12, Jessica Nation 11 and Ellie Moore 10.
Colorado Springs--Abby Feickert 12, Jessica Nation 11, Ellie Moore 10, Tatum Tellin 6, Elly Johnson 6, Maddie Golla 6, Bo Shaffer 4, Mercy Gonzales 4, Anna Davern 2, Kaity Hovasse 2, Emily Doolittle 2. Totals: 26-57 (6-16) 7-11 65 points, 38 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State--Tatum Peterson 14, Shayla Powers 10, Jori Peters9, Bailey Brooks 3, Meaghan Ross 3, Brittni McCully 2. Totals: 16-52 (4-16) 5-8 41 points, 33 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
Colorado Springs 22 7 20 16 ----65
Chadron State 13 8 14 6 ----41
3-pointers: UCCS--Feickert 2, Nation 2, Johnson 2. CSC--Peters 2, Brooks 1, Ross 1.