Lady Mustangs edge Cardinals 32-29

Led by Jayla Brehmer’s game-high 16 points, the Gordon-Rushville girls slipped past the Chadron Cardinals 32-29 in the Middle School Gym last Friday night.
As the final score indicates, the game was nip-and-tuck. Neither team ever led by more than five points.
Chadron was ahead 11-8 at the end of the first period when Macey Daniels scored five of the Cardinals’ points.
Early in the second frame, the Cards’ Jacey Garrett put her team ahead 15-10 on a steal and layup. But Gordon-Rushville tallied the next seven points and led 19-17 at intermission after A.J. McKimmey’s layup was the final basket of the half.
Each team scored eight points in the third stanza. Brehmer posted six consecutive points in the middle of the quarter to help the Mustangs go on top 27-22, but Chadron cut the lead to two points when Garrett sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the clock was winding down.
Points were hard to come by in the final frame. The Cardinals’ managed just four on a pair of free throws by Demi Ferguson and a layup by Makinley Fuller off a pass from Garrett to tie the count at 29 with 3:15 to play. About a minute later, the visitors’ McKimmey hit a jumper to put her team ahead for keeps.
The Mustangs’ only other points in the fourth came at the free throw line, where they flirted with disaster by making just three of eight shots, but those points proved to be enough to get the win.
Garrett, who netted 11 points, was the game’s only double-figure scorer except for Brehmer. The win was the Gordon-Rushville’s first over the Lady Cards since 2016-17.
Gordon-Rushville--Jayla Brehmer 16, A.J. McKimmey 7, Shelby Hurlburt 4, Bree Lovell 3, Haley Johnson 3. Totals: Gordon 12 (2) 6-15 32 points.
Chadron--Jacey Garrett 11, Macey Daniels 5, Demi Ferguson 5, Makinley Finley 4, Anika Burke 2, Laney Klemke 2. Totals: 12 (1) 4-8 29 points.
Gord-Rush 8 11 8 5 ---32
Chadron 11 6 8 4 ---29
3-pointers: G-R--Brehmer 1, Lovell 1. Chad--Garrett 1.
