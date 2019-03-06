Former Chadron State College defensive coordinator Jeff Larson said he’s not tackling a rebuilding job, it’s a building job, as he takes over as the head football coach at Mayville State in North Dakota.
Through the years the Comets have not been a football power. They were 1-9 last fall.
However, the college has a relatively new president in Dr. Brian Van Horn, and athletic director in Ryan Hall. Larson said their enthusiasm and expressed desire to build a competitive, top-drawer football program challenged him.
“It was a bittersweet decision, because I have enjoyed my time at Chadron State,” said Larson, who is already on the job. “But I decided to take the plunge. I think it’s an opportunity to do something rather special.”
Larson noted that current University of Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles was once the head coach of the Mayville State hoops team.
A native of Aberdeen, S.D., which is about 150 miles from Mayville, Larson noted that he’s been involved with Chadron State football for more than half of his professional career. After playing linebacker and graduating from Northern State in Aberdeen, he taught and coached at Cheyenne East High School for five years, then spent two years as a graduate assistant at CSC while earning his master’s degree.
He then was an assistant football coach at Black Hills State for four years, including three years as the defensive coordinator, before coming to CSC in 2012 when Jay Long also made the move from Spearfish to Chadron to take over as the Eagles’ head coach.
Larson is known for his work ethic, straight-forward personality and enthusiasm at CSC. He also was deeply involved in the team’s weight training and conditioning. He and his wife, Staci, have a daughter, Amalia.
The Eagles were 46-31 during the past seven years that Larson has been the defensive coordinator. Particularly in 2017, the CSC defense had several highlights, tying for third in defensive touchdowns with six, holding the opponents to the fewest fourth down conversions in the RMAC and trailing the conference’s sack leaders by just one.
Mayville State, which has an enrollment of about 1,140, is an NAIA team and a member of the North Star Athletic Association along with Dakota State, Dickinson State, Presentation College located in Aberdeen, Valley City State and Waldorf College in Iowa.
Mayville State graduates and former athletic standouts include Dr. Jerry and Tina McLain of Chadron. Their son, Jake, played both baseball and football for the Comets and is now a teacher and coach at Scottsbluff High.
Long said Craig Jersild, who has been a vital part of the CSC football program the past 14 years, will be in charge of the Eagles’ defense when spring practice is slated to begin next week.