Last performers win both events at Fair’s ranch rodeo

Matthew 20:16 quotes Christ as saying “The last shall be first.” That’s exactly what happened at the ranch rodeo at the Dawes County Fair last Tuesday night. The last of the dozen four-person teams that tried to rope and tie three steers and the last of the 15 bronc riders who tried to stay aboard eight seconds were the winners of those events.

First place in the team competition went to Slash A, made up of Brogan Arendt and Chance Barnes of Chadron, Steve Fay of Cody and Dakota Sage of Valentine. They completed tying their three steers in 3 minutes and 16.97 seconds. Second place went to JDS Livestock from Minatare in 2:31.25, third place was Sheridan Livestock from Gordon in 3:59.22 and fourth was Silver Spur, also from the Minatare area, in 4:08.06.

The teams had their work cut out for them. They were asked to rope a steer and snub it to a post, rope another steer, bulldog it down and tie its feet so it couldn’t get away and team rope the third steer and also immobilize it by also tying its feet.

Roping the steers was a problem for several of the teams. Time ran out before about half of them caught the critters. Getting the steers down and wrapping up their feet also was quite a feat (pun intended).