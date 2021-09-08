Late scores cost Chadron against Scottsbluff

But the Cardinals weren’t ready to go home yet, as Lauren Rasmussen scored the first run for the Cardinals, subbing in for Downing after she was struck by a pitch. Rasmussen advanced with quick steals on the next two pitches, and made it home when Pourier got out at first on a dropped third strike.

Holdrege answered the run with two of their own from Raburn and Brooklynn Nelson, to advance their lead to 6-1 in the third. But Chadron was far from done as a seven-run rally gave them the lead.

Alisyn Swinney kicked things on a fly ball, and Richardson kept play alive on a grounder to put runners at the corners. Richardson was able to advance to second on a steal, and Swinney’s quick steal of home put the score at 6-2 with eh Cardinals still trailing. Another steal, this time at third, by Richardson and a walk for Rutledge again filled first and third, and a grounder from Milburn brought Richardson in.

Rutledge was next to cross the plate, having advanced to third on the previous play and taking advantage of Holdrege errors. Milburn also seized the moment, having previously stolen second, to make a run for home and decrease the Cardinals’ deficit to just one.