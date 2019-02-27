Hamstring injuries undoubtedly cost the Chadron State College track and field team numerous points at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships hosted by Adams State at Alamosa, Colo., last weekend, but the Eagles also had some pleasant surprises that softened the disappointments.
The biggest surprise came during one of the last events Saturday afternoon when the Eagles closed out the meet on a high note. Freshmen Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., and Joss Linse, a graduate of Platteview High near Omaha, won the gold and silver medals in the triple jump, respectively.
Both had career-best marks. Voth went 47 feet, 7 ¾ inches and Linse hit 47-3 ½.
Voth’s previous best was 44-6 ½ at the University of Colorado Open on Feb. 2 and Linse’s was 47-1 last May during the Class B-2 District Meet and was the longest among Nebraska high school athletes in 2018.
Entering the RMAC showdown, Voth was seventh on the pre-meet list and Linse was sixth after he’d gone 44-10 ¼ while winning the event at the Stinger Open at Black Hills State on Feb. 16.
The conference’s pre-list was headed by Chadron State standout Isaac Grimes, who set the school’s triple jump record of 49-3 ¾ at the Eagles’ first meet this season. However, Grimes was among the hamstring injury victims at the RMAC Championships, but not before he had easily claimed the gold medal in the long jump, one of the meet’s first events on Friday to help open the meet with a bang.
Grimes long jumped 25 feet even to win the event’s gold medal by 16 inches. After all the meets that took place last weekend, his jump of 26-1 still leads NCAA II this season.
Another early highlight saw Ashton Hallsted, the remarkable CSC junior from Casper Natrona High, capture the women’s weight throw with a heave of 64-6 ½, more than 10 feet farther than the runner-up hit.
Grimes long jumped just twice Friday before he rushed across Adams State’s exceptional High Altitude Training Center to run the 60-meter dash preliminaries. Even though he won his heat, near the end of that race that he felt a twinge in his left thigh and came to a complete stop at the finish line.
After assessing the pain, Grimes said it wasn’t severe and hoped to still run the 60-meter finals and triple jump the next day. But after conferring with Coach Riley Northrup those plans were pretty well scrapped. It would be best to bypass Saturday’s events and hopefully be ready to go all out at the NCAA II National Championships in two weeks at Pittsburg, Kan., where he’ll try to improve upon his sixth place long jump of a year ago.
The sophomore from Merino Valley, Calif., did participate in the dash finals, but he walked instead of ran to pick up one point for the Eagles. He completely scratched from the triple jump.
If Grimes had been able to triple jump, it’s likely that the Eagles would have swept all three of the medals Saturday. But when it was decided Grimes would forego the triple, Voth and Linse made the most of their opportunity while also giving their coaches and teammates something to cheer about.
“I knew that both Brock and Joss would have a good chance of placing, even if Isaac had been healthy, but I don’t suppose I expected them to take the top two medals,” Northrup said. “Both are hard workers and love to compete. This won’t be the last time you’ll hear from them.”
Entering the RMAC showdown, the second best triple jump mark after Grimes’ was 48-8 ¼ and belonged to William Ross, a junior at Colorado-Colorado Springs. He had to settle for the third place behind the Chadron rookies after going 47-2 ½ on Saturday.
Another CSC freshman, Brodie Roden, also did something special at the conference meet. It wasn’t until Tuesday of last week that he qualified for the conference meet, but he wound up placing in the 400 meters.
A native of Riverton, Wyo., and the Cowboy State’s Gatorade Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year last season, Roden wasn’t on the list of championship qualifiers until teammate Justin Leman decided to withdraw from the 400. That allowed Roden to take the vacant slot with his time of 51.04.
All the other 16 qualifiers had times under 51 seconds, but he won his preliminaries heat in 50.15, the fifth best prelims mark, and placed seventh in the finals race Saturday in 50.18.
Meanwhile, Leman’s luck was not good. He went to the meet with the fifth best time of 8.19 in the 60-meter high hurdles, had the fifth best time in the preliminaries, but pulled a hamstring at the finish line and had to skip Saturday’s finals.
Hallsted’s winning weight throw Friday was just two inches shy of her career-best, which ranked fourth in the nation entering last weekend’s action.
“That’s what I was going for,” Hallsted said with reference to her gold medal. “It’s awesome.”
Hallsted was the runner-up in the weight throw at last year’s conference meet with a toss of 60-5 ½. She’ll join Grimes as the Eagles’ qualifiers at the national championships in two weeks.
She said her goal there will be “throw as far as I can and become an All-American.”
“Ashton and Isaac did everything we were hoping for and expecting,” Northrup said Friday. “They’ve been our leaders all season and did a great job again today.”
In the team standings, the Chadron State men placed sixth among the 11 teams with 38 points and the women were eighth among the dozen teams with 25.
Other placings for the men included Javan Lanier’s fourth in the 60-meter dash in 6.92 seconds and Gregg Peterson’s seventh in the heptathlon with 4,357 points.
Lanier won the 60 at last year’s conference meet while Peterson also was seventh in the heptathlon a year ago. Peterson, the only senior on this year’s CSC men’s roster, has a history of doing better in the decathlon during the outdoor season. He’s placed third, fourth and third in it, respectively, the previous three years.
Another persistent senior for the Eagles, Michelle Carbajal of Gypsum, Colo., placed in the women’s triple jump at the conference meet for the fourth year in a row. She was fourth with a career-best, both indoors and outdoors, of 37-11 ½. Previously, she’s been fourth, second and eighth, in that order, at the indoor championships and has been seventh twice and fourth last year at the outdoor meets.
Besides her victory in the weight throw, Hallsted was seventh in the shot put at 41-1 ½ and sophomore Julianne Thomsen of Edgemont and Custer, S.D., scored 3,024 points, 133 more than she tallied last year, while moving up to seventh from placing eighth last year in the pentathlon.
Thomsen also ran the anchor leg of the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team that finished fifth in 4:04.08 after being seeded seventh. The other team members were Christina Frick, Celeste Cardona and Chasidy Horton.
The Eagles’ distance medley relay foursome made up of Frick, Madi Watson, Emma Walledsen and Alyse Henry was sixth after having the ninth best time on the pre-meet list.