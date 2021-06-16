Lecher praises West players, despite loss in all-star game

After the West had won four of the last six West Nebraska All-Star Football Games annually played in Scottsbluff, the East evened the score a bit Saturday night with a 35-6 victory.

The East jumped out to 7-0 lead, was ahead 14-6 at halftime and scored on two long plays in the third period to pretty well wrap up the verdict.

But West Head Coach Mike Lecher of Chadron said he still enjoyed the experience.

“We were outmanned, but our team worked hard all week and was very coachable. Barring turnovers, we would have been competitive with the East,” Lecher said. “We had zero issues with discipline. This was my eighth all-star game in two states (Kansas and Nebraska), and this was the easiest group I have dealt with.”

Lecher also spoke highly of CSC recruit Isaiah Guerue of Morrill, calling him the West’s best offensive lineman and a team leader. Aguallo and Guerue were elected the West’s co-captains.

The East’s Alex Ramos of Lexington both opened and closed the scoring with runs of 16 and 19 yards. The West scored its touchdown in the second quarter, when Scottsbluff’s Brett Hill threw a 15-yard pass to Zac Henke.