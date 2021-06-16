Lecher praises West players, despite loss in all-star game

After the West had won four of the last six West Nebraska All-Star Football Games annually played in Scottsbluff, the East evened the score a bit Saturday night with a 35-6 victory.
The East jumped out to 7-0 lead, was ahead 14-6 at halftime and scored on two long plays in the third period to pretty well wrap up the verdict.
But West Head Coach Mike Lecher of Chadron said he still enjoyed the experience.
“We were outmanned, but our team worked hard all week and was very coachable. Barring turnovers, we would have been competitive with the East,” Lecher said. “We had zero issues with discipline. This was my eighth all-star game in two states (Kansas and Nebraska), and this was the easiest group I have dealt with.”
Lecher also spoke highly of CSC recruit Isaiah Guerue of Morrill, calling him the West’s best offensive lineman and a team leader. Aguallo and Guerue were elected the West’s co-captains.
The East’s Alex Ramos of Lexington both opened and closed the scoring with runs of 16 and 19 yards. The West scored its touchdown in the second quarter, when Scottsbluff’s Brett Hill threw a 15-yard pass to Zac Henke.
The East answered with just 19 seconds before halftime on a 19-yard pass from Carter Bose to Clayton Berry, both of Southern Valley High at Oxford.
The latter duo exploded for two more touchdowns in the third period. They initially hooked up on a 70-yard pass play and Bose ran 68 yards to paydirt with about four minutes remaining in the quarter.
Bose and Berry also found success last fall. Bose completed 110 of 176 passes for 1,847 yards and 21 TDs while Berry caught 48 passes for 901 yards and 10 scores.
Bose was named the game’s Offensive Most Valuable Player after throwing for 143 yards and rushing for 56. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller’s Carson Rohde got the defensive honor.
Chadron High’s representative in the all-star game, Sawyer Haag received a special honor. He was the recipient of the West’s Sportsmanship Award following a vote by his teammates. He did lots of blocking while playing fullback and also saw plenty of action on special teams.
The only other players in the game from the immediate region were Chaz Twarling of Hay Springs and Brian Turek of Hemingford.
The West’s leading rusher was Rylan Aguallo of Mitchell, who carried 13 times for 68 yards. Lecher called Aguallo, who is a Chadron State College recruit, “the West’s best player,” and said he believes he’ll be able to play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Aguallo, who rushed for 1,945 yards and 31 touchdowns last fall, also played in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl the previous Saturday and in the Panhandle Prep basketball game before that.
Zac Alcorn, a three-sport standout athlete at Chadron High in the late 1990s, an All-American football player at Black Hills State who made the Green Bay Packers roster in 2006, was the keynote speaker at the all-star game banquet on Friday night.
Alcorn, who moved back to Chadron about a year ago, encouraged the all-star game players to work hard and never give up on their dreams. He told of his journey to the NFL and how he overcame some setbacks. He also recalled telling people he was going to play in the NFL someday when he was a little kid and getting laughed at.
The East now leads the all-time series 25-17-1.