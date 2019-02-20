Cardinal wrestling’s Jake Lemmon took third place and teammate Clark Riesen finished sixth, this weekend at the state wrestling tournament in Omaha.
By the time his matches were over Lemmon had wrestled both the top two ranked 160 –pound wrestlers in Class B. He began in Omaha with an 11-2 major decision win over Fairbury’s Brandon Hinrichs and earned a second major decision win (10-0) over Central City’s Sam Moore in the quarterfinal.
Lemmon didn’t fare as well in the semifinal, suffering a 6-4 decision loss against top-ranked 160-pound wrestler Zeth Gerkensmeyer of Columbus Lakeview. The senior was able to bounce back in the consolation semifinal, getting a big 11-1 major decision win over second-ranked wrestler Caden Yrkoski of Schulyer.
The Chadron senior would then cap his Cardinal wrestling career with a pin of Ralston’s Gabriel James in the third-place match.
“All in all I feel like it was a successful weekend and I think our coaches did a great job preparing us for state, and it showed in Clark (Riesen) and I medaling,” Lemmon said.
Heading into the tournament Chadron Head Coach Jamie Slingsby thought Lemmon had a good chance of making it into the semis and knew they’d face top-ranked Gerkensmeyer.
“It was a good match,” Slingsby said of the bout, “we just came up a little short.”
Slingsby was happy with Lemmon’s performance at the meet, particularly his ability to bounce back from his semifinal loss to get a win against second-ranked Yrkoski.
“He just dominated the kid,” Slingsby said. “I’m really happy for him to be able to come back from a loss. Sometimes that brings a guy down.”
Teammate Riesen, at 182 pounds, also started his tournament strong, pinning Bennington’s Buzz Lutter in round one and Fairbury’s Seth Firmanik in the Quarterfinal. Like Lemmon, Riesen ran afoul of a Columbus Lakeview wrestler in the semifinal, losing a close match by decision 6-4.
Riesen was unable to avenge the loss in the consolation semifinal, falling to Crete’s Kolton Johnson by 10-3 decision.
“He had some touch matches,” Slignsby said when asked about Reisen’s bout with Kolton. “It was a lot closer than it looked in the score because we were trying to get a takedown.”
The loss meant an appearance in the Fifth place match against familiar foe Alec Langan on McCook.
“That’s the third time we’ve wrestled him,” Slingsby said. “We’ve beat him once and lost to him once, but (Riesen) had a good match against him.”
Riesen would take sixth place after losing to Langan by a 2-1 decision.
“(Riesen) couldn’t get him to turn at the end,” Slingsby said of the bout. “He had the opportunity to but just came up short. I think Clark overall was pleased with how he wrestled and I was too. I think he wrestled about as good as he could without beating him.”
Two other Cardinal wrestlers, senior Lance Cattin and junior Isaiah Beye also attended the tournament. Both went 1-2.
Cattin got his first win of the tournament in the first consolation round, pinning Fairbury’s Domenic Hyson just 58 seconds into the match. Cattin lost a 9-2 decision to third-ranked Dylan Meyer of Norris in his first bout of the tournament; his second loss came to Hastings’ Evan Morara by pinfall in the second consolation round.
Similarly, Beye lost by 8-0 major decision in his opening bout to fourth-ranked 285-pound wrestler Trevor Brown of Waverly, then rebounded with a pin of Schuyler’s Alejandro Sanabria. Beye then lost his final match when he was pinned by Norris’ Nouredin Nouili.
Beye, the only Chadron state qualifier who will return next season is now a two-time State qualifier.
“In the last two years he’s grown a lot,” Slingsby said. “He just needs to do a little more training when it comes to a few things and keep on the right track. If his goals are to place at State or to win a state title he’s just gotta keep working hard in the classroom and in the wrestling room.”
While Lemmon, Riesen and Cattin all graduate this year, Beye is expected to return to the team along with four sophomore wrestlers who came up one match short at the district tournament.
“Those sophomore will be juniors next year and I told them when we got on the bus after Districts that I have a lot of expectations for them,” Slingsby said. “They’ve got anywhere from 60 to 70 matches under their belt now at the varsity level, and it’s time to start making things happen and reach those goals of qualifying for State and bringing home medals.
Although a class lower than Chadron, common Cardinal foe Valentine won its fourth straight Class C State Championship this weekend in Omaha.
According to longtime Chadron area sports expert Con Marshall, the Badgers had three state champions: Chris Williams at 113 pounds, Gage Krolikowski at 132 pounds and Caleb Long at 160 pounds. Four other Valentine wrestlers were placewinners.
Krolikowski and Long have now won three state championships and were undefeated this season. Williams is now a two-time state champion.