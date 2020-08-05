Libero earns Clyde Bond Memorial Award

Burditt now holds or shares the single-match records for digs in three, four, and five set matches. All three were set in 2019, her senior season.

Her 619 digs in 2019 were the most in a season by a CSC player since the late Roxie Boehm had 666 in 1991.

In both seasons as starter, Burditt earned All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference recognition, first as a Second-Team selection in 2018 and then as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. In her final year, she was also named to the D2CCA All-South Central Region Second Team as well as the All-Nebraska DII Team. She became the first All-Region recipient at CSC since 1993.

Incoming head coach Jennifer Stadler, who played the same position as Burditt in college, also cherished coaching her for one season.

"Ashton was a hard-working, passionate, determined leader that was a huge part of our success this past season," said Stadler. "She was willing to put in the day-to-day effort as well as continuously going above and beyond to attain any goal she set. Because her work ethic was so strong, her teammates had no choice but to follow her lead. Ashton not only led by example, but she also motivated and inspired her teammates to be better. Her positivity, energy and relentlessness will be greatly missed."