Libero earns Clyde Bond Memorial Award

Ashton Burditt, a libero who graduated owning several defensive records for the Chadron State College volleyball program, is the 2019-20 recipient of the Clyde Bond Memorial Award.
The Bond Award is given annually to a Chadron State scholar-athlete who exemplifies the leadership skills, character and athletic abilities which Bond, a 1980 graduate who was a left-handed pitcher for the CSC baseball team, displayed during his four years at the college. Burditt is the 40th recipient of the award. She will receive a plaque.
Burditt is the fourth CSC volleyball player to receive the Bond Award. The others were Barb Zurn of Alliance in 1983, Jennifer Vasey of Laramie, Wyo., in 1996 and Mollie Jones of Longmont, Colo., in 2013.
"I'm completely honored to receive an award like this," said Burditt. "There are so many athletes who have just as much drive and leadership. They're all here to bring pride to the community and to the college. Receiving an award like this means the world to me, and I'm just glad I was able to make a difference. People are seeing the type of athletes that come to Chadron. They just care, and they're here to dedicate themselves to their sport."
A native of Spearfish, S.D., Burditt arrived at CSC as a walk-on setter, but she showed enough promise during her freshman preseason drills, that former CSC Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis pulled her aside and offered her a scholarship and a travel roster spot prior to seeing her in a match uniform. Midway through her first season, she changed positions completely.
"It was a huge change for me," said Burditt, "but it was one of the best things I've ever done. I switched from setter to libero. The new position fit what I was good at, and I just ran with it. It gave me an opportunity to develop leadership skills."
Coach Mullis said that having Burditt on the team was huge for her efforts in building the program.
"Ashton is a solid definition of a 'culture kid'," said Mullis. "She came in and not only improved as a volleyball athlete, but also helped make the entire program better. She encouraged those around her and always set a great example both on and off the court. Ashton is and always will be an Eagle."
Burditt started six matches and played in 12 as a true freshman in 2016, while junior transfer Emily Bruce filled the libero post. Through her first two seasons, Burditt accumulated the second-highest digs per set average on the team.
At the start of her junior year, Burditt became the full-time starter at libero, and wasted no time proving her value. In the season opener in Missouri, she tied a school record of 36 digs, which was set by Bruce the prior season. Later in her career, she upped her mark to 40 digs.
By the end of her senior year, Burditt said she had earned her way from walking-on into having her entire college bill paid for.
Burditt now holds or shares the single-match records for digs in three, four, and five set matches. All three were set in 2019, her senior season.
Her 619 digs in 2019 were the most in a season by a CSC player since the late Roxie Boehm had 666 in 1991.
In both seasons as starter, Burditt earned All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference recognition, first as a Second-Team selection in 2018 and then as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. In her final year, she was also named to the D2CCA All-South Central Region Second Team as well as the All-Nebraska DII Team. She became the first All-Region recipient at CSC since 1993.
Incoming head coach Jennifer Stadler, who played the same position as Burditt in college, also cherished coaching her for one season.
"Ashton was a hard-working, passionate, determined leader that was a huge part of our success this past season," said Stadler. "She was willing to put in the day-to-day effort as well as continuously going above and beyond to attain any goal she set. Because her work ethic was so strong, her teammates had no choice but to follow her lead. Ashton not only led by example, but she also motivated and inspired her teammates to be better. Her positivity, energy and relentlessness will be greatly missed."
Burditt finished her career with high marks in the classroom as well. Twice she landed on the RMAC All-Academic First-Team, and received honor roll mention as a sophomore. Burditt wrapped her career with a 3.9 cumulative grade point average in her education curriculum, graduating in the spring of 2020.
She will soon be returning close to home after spending some well-earned leisure time in Chadron over the summer. Shortly after graduating, Burditt was hired to teach fourth graders at Piedmont, S.D., just about 30 miles east down Interstate 90 from her home in Spearfish.
Burditt says that her experience as a student-athlete at Chadron State should translate well into her teaching career.
"The things I've done the past four years have shaped how I'll be as a teacher and role model for my students,” said Burditt."
