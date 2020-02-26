Life has not been easy for Chadron State standout

Brian calls the season “frustrating” and said he needed a fresh start. He posted his name on the NCAA Transfer Portal and said he was contacted by about 50 coaches, most of them offering a scholarship.

One of the contacts came from Chadron State’s Houston Reed.

“I got a voice mail from him,” Brian said. “His call was different than most. He wanted to know more about me than just basketball. He wanted to know how my life was going and about my family. He seemed more laid back and friendly than most of the others. His was one of only two or three calls that I returned.”

Brian continues to say good things about the fellow who became his coach.

“We’re good,” he said. “Coach still asks about my family and makes sure all the guys on his team are doing all right. If we need something, he’s there to help in five minutes. He really cares about us. I also like the college and the town. People here are welcoming and care about each other.”

There were no guarantees that Brian would be a star or even play when he joined the Eagles. That’s primarily because early last summer while playing in a pickup game in Phoenix, he broke a bone in his right foot.