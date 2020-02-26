Life has not been easy for Chadron State standout

What had been a “not so good” day turned out to be an extra good day for Chadron State College senior basketball player Brian Rodriguez-Flores last Friday.
“I didn’t feel good all day,” he said. “I had to make a presentation in class and spent quite a bit of time getting ready for that. Then I didn’t have much energy and slept a lot. My legs felt bad and during warm-ups I missed a lot of shots. Even Coach Reed told me he’d never seen me miss that many shots before.”
But all is well that ends well, Rodriguez-Flores has overcome plenty of challenges before.
The 6-foot-4 forward had what was arguably the best game of his already superb season. He scored his collegiate high 35 points while leading the Eagles to a 82-73 victory over Colorado State-Pueblo. He also tallied 28 points Saturday night against New Mexico Highlands, giving him 63 points for the weekend. Only 14 other Eagles have ever scored that many points in consecutive games.
“Things turned out pretty well,” Rodriguez-Flores said with a grin. “For one thing we finally won and I had a good game, I think. I wish we could have beaten Highlands, too, but we played them the wrong night. They were really hot.”
With just one game remaining, the 22-year-old Phoenix-area native is Chadron State’s leading scorer and rebounder for the season, averaging 17.4 points and six rebounds. He’s fifth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on the scoring chart and tied for 13th in rebounding.
In addition, he’s been the Eagles’ top scorer in 17 of the 27 games and grabbed the most rebounds 10 times. He’s also shooting a respectable 46.4 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent while leading the team with 58 three-pointers, fifth high in the conference, and has made 91 of 115 free throws for 79.1 percent.
A left-hander with a soft touch and the ability to score both inside and outside, Brian said basketball has been his passion for a long time. He was eight years old when his father, Leobardo Rodriguez, took him to a park near the family home in Maryvale, Ariz., a Phoenix suburb, to shoot some hoops.
“I really liked the game. It’s the only sport I have ever really played,” Brian said. “I joined a team when I was in the sixth grade and have been playing basketball ever since.”
Unfortunately, his father has never seen him play. Shortly after their trip to the park, his father was arrested and sent back to Mexico, even though he had lived in Arizona about 12 years, coming there with his wife when both were in their early 20s. He had a job and had not committed any crimes as far as Brian knows, other than being an illegal immigrant, but he was gone.
Brian has, however, visited his father in Mexico and communicates with him by cell phone.
Brian was not the only one affected by the situation, by any means. The arrest instantly made their mother, Maria Flores, a single-parent to five kids. Brian has an older brother, Leobardo Jr., and three younger sisters, Ashley, Jennifer and Stephanie.
All of them except Ashley, who has a job and can’t get off, are coming to Chadron Friday night for Brian’s final college game. His maternal grandmother, Lourdes Nunez, is also making the trip.
Brian gives his mother great credit for keeping the family together and out of trouble. He calls her “a good Christian woman.”
“We don’t live in a real good area,” he said. “There are helicopters and police cars around a lot and we sometimes hear gun shots at night. There’s been a drug bust near our house. But we’ve never been in trouble and stayed in school.”
You have free articles remaining.
Brian was a member of the varsity basketball team at Trevor G. Browne High School three years. He started part-time as a sophomore, and averaged about 15 points as a junior and 18 as a senior, when he was first-team all-conference, runner-up player of the year and honorable mention all-state.
He then attended South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, and scored 146 points as a freshman and 310 in 31 games as a sophomore.
After graduating, Brian was recruited by Division I San Jose State, where he spent the 2018-19 season. However, injuries hampered him.
“I rolled my ankle several times early in the season and it took away my confidence,” he said. “I had some good games, such as scoring in double figures against both the Air Force Academy and Colorado State and getting seven points in about five minutes against the University of Nevada. But most of the time I was on the bench.”
Brian calls the season “frustrating” and said he needed a fresh start. He posted his name on the NCAA Transfer Portal and said he was contacted by about 50 coaches, most of them offering a scholarship.
One of the contacts came from Chadron State’s Houston Reed.
“I got a voice mail from him,” Brian said. “His call was different than most. He wanted to know more about me than just basketball. He wanted to know how my life was going and about my family. He seemed more laid back and friendly than most of the others. His was one of only two or three calls that I returned.”
Brian continues to say good things about the fellow who became his coach.
“We’re good,” he said. “Coach still asks about my family and makes sure all the guys on his team are doing all right. If we need something, he’s there to help in five minutes. He really cares about us. I also like the college and the town. People here are welcoming and care about each other.”
There were no guarantees that Brian would be a star or even play when he joined the Eagles. That’s primarily because early last summer while playing in a pickup game in Phoenix, he broke a bone in his right foot.
“I couldn’t do anything all summer,” he said. “The bad thing was I gained a lot of weight. I went from about 200 pounds to 240. Then after I could finally walk again, I broke the same bone the second workout we had here in early September. Don Watt (the CSC athletic trainer) put me in a boot and it was several weeks before I could play again.”
But by the time the season opened, Brian Rodriguez-Flores was ready to play. He was the Eagles’ leading scorer in their first three games, tallying 21, 25 and 21 points and has scored in double figures in all but four games since then. He credits CSC strength and conditioning coach E.J. Kreis with helping get him ready for the season.
“I’d lifted weights before, but he had me doing things I’d never ever done. He put me on an eight-week upper-body plan that made me more explosive. It helped a lot.”
After scoring 469 points this season, Brian said he needs 14 more to have scored 1,000 points during his college career. He’s expecting that to happen Friday night with his family looking on.
With his collegiate eligibility ending, Brian is thinking about the future. He said he has promised his mother he’ll get a degree and needs about another year of classes achieve that goal. Since he’s been playing better than ever before, he’d also like to continue his basketball career and plans to check out those possibilities.
“Now I can tell would-be agents about my 35-point game, too,” he said.