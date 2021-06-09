Lisa Lockhart resumes barrel racing

After not competing much so far this year, Oelrichs cowgirl Lisa Lockhart is hitting the rodeo trail again this week, knowing that she has a long ways to go to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the barrel racing again, but planning to give it her best shot.
Lockhart’s first outing of the spring/summer is at the Elks Rodeo in Woodward, Okla., June 8-12. The rodeo dates back to 1929 and uses “Tuffest of Them All” as its slogan.
She also has entered the lucrative NebraskaLand Days Rodeo that is June 16-19 in North Platte.
“Things will get busy during the last week in June,” she added.
Her main mount, she said, will be Rosa, the buckskin mare that has proven several times she can circle the barrels as fast as any horse alive, but also has knocked over an array of the large tin cans at times.
Lockhart is hoping that Cutter, a black gelding that also has carried her to some major wins, will be available by July. He was sidelined all of last year because of a throat problem, but has improved.
Lockhart has qualified for the national finals 14 consecutive years, more than any other barrel racers aside from Charmayne James and Sherry Cervi, both of whom been to nationals 19 times.
At least in the last decade, Lockhart has been both the most persistent and consistent among the dozens of cowgirls who have come and gone on the national barrel racing scene. Hardly anyone else has qualified more than four or five years in a row. She has finished at least fifth in the final world standings nine times.
With numerous rodeos cancelled in early 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, Lockhart had competed in just seven rodeos and won only $1,748 entering June. That means she has a long ways to go to finish the year among the top 15 barrel racers n earnings and qualify for another national finals.
Twenty cowgirls had won at least $20,000 through the first five months of the year, led by Shelley Morgan of Eustace, Texas, with $37,903. Dona Kay Rule of Minco, Okla., was second with just over $30,000 and Amanda Welsh of Gillette, Wyo., was third with $29,058