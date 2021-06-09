Lisa Lockhart resumes barrel racing

After not competing much so far this year, Oelrichs cowgirl Lisa Lockhart is hitting the rodeo trail again this week, knowing that she has a long ways to go to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the barrel racing again, but planning to give it her best shot.

Lockhart’s first outing of the spring/summer is at the Elks Rodeo in Woodward, Okla., June 8-12. The rodeo dates back to 1929 and uses “Tuffest of Them All” as its slogan.

She also has entered the lucrative NebraskaLand Days Rodeo that is June 16-19 in North Platte.

“Things will get busy during the last week in June,” she added.

Her main mount, she said, will be Rosa, the buckskin mare that has proven several times she can circle the barrels as fast as any horse alive, but also has knocked over an array of the large tin cans at times.

Lockhart is hoping that Cutter, a black gelding that also has carried her to some major wins, will be available by July. He was sidelined all of last year because of a throat problem, but has improved.

Lockhart has qualified for the national finals 14 consecutive years, more than any other barrel racers aside from Charmayne James and Sherry Cervi, both of whom been to nationals 19 times.