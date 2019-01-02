Lisa Lockhart’s 12th consecutive trip to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in early December didn’t go as well as it usually does. But, no matter, the Oelrichs mother of three will long be recognized as one of the all-time greats in barrel racing annals.
Lockhart placed in only two of the 10 go-rounds at this year’s NFR. She won the second go-round in 13.65 seconds and placed fourth in the ninth session in 13.63 seconds. Those payoffs totaled more than $37,000, hiking her earnings for 2018 to about $160,745.
She finished 11th in barrel racing’s final standings for the year. That’s her lowest ranking since she was 12th in 2008, a decade ago and the second year she qualified for Las Vegas.
But none of this year’s remaining 14 qualifiers had ever been there more than seven times and most of them fewer than five. Eight times during her career Lockhart has placed at least fifth in the final standings. She finished third, second, second and third, respectively, from 2013 through 2016, and earned at least $184,000 each of those years.
It’s often said that sports such as football and baseball are “games of inches.” The outcome in barrel racing is usually determined by fractions of seconds. During four of this year’s 10 go-rounds, Lockhart missed placing among the top six by a tenth of a second or less. Once it was by three one-hundredths.
Uncharacteristically, Lockhart and her mounts knocked over five barrels this year in the Thomas and Mack Center after leaving all 30 of them standing three of the previous four years. That knocked her out of the averages payoff, where she usually has fared well. It included a $43,000 bonus for her last year.
The 2018 world champion barrel racer is Haley Kinzel of Cotulla, Texas, who earned $350,700, including $157,865 in Las Vegas, where she won four of the go-rounds. South Dakota’s other barrel racing contestant at the finals, Jessica Routier of Buffalo, finished second in the year’s world standings and ended 2018 with earnings of about $241,000. This was the first year she qualified for the NFR.
All three bronc riders at the finals with Nebraska addresses had good fortune.
Bareback rider Steven Dent of Mullen tied for first place in the averages (earning the most points in the 10 go-rounds) and finished second in the 2018 world standings. His bareback payoff for the year was $254,734. He also wound up fourth in all-around cowboy standings for the year.
Another bareback rider, Orin Larsen, a native of Canada who has been living in Gering the past year or so since it’s his wife’s hometown, finished eighth in the final standings with $222,732.
The world champion bareback rider for the second year in a row was Iowan Tim O’Connell with total earnings of $319,801. He won more than $370,000 a year ago.
Saddle bronc contestant Cort Scheer of Elsmere, Neb., won the first two go-rounds and shared first and second in another while finishing sixth in the world for the year. His earnings totaled $238,977.
Besides O’Connell, another repeat world champ is bull rider Sage Kimzey of Strong City, Texas. Despite staying aboard just four of his 10 draws in Las Vegas, he finished the year earning more than $415,000.
This year’s other event winners were: saddle bronc riding--Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Iowa ($280,636); tie down roping--Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas ($232,817); steer wrestling--Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. ($260,013); team roping--Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Texas, and Paul Evans, Ionedell, Texas ($289,921 each).
The all-around cowboy for the 14th time was Trevor Brazile, 42, of Decatur, Texas, with a total of $335,689, beating out his brother-in-law, Tuf Cooper, by $25,000. Often referred to as “the king of the cowboys,” Brazille won more than 70 go-rounds at the NFR during his career, and announced during this year’s rodeo that he is retiring from full-time competition.
Brazile wrapped things up in style. He roped and tied his calf in 7.20 seconds to win the 10th and final go-round of tie down roping.