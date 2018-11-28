For the 12th consecutive year, Oelrichs barrel racer Lisa Lockhart will be spending 10 days in Las Vegas beginning next week. It’s a passion that has become habit-forming.
None of the remaining 14 barrel racers are anywhere near to qualifying for the Wrangler PRCA Rodeo as frequently and few of them have been more successful during their limited number of qualifications.
In other words, Lisa Lockhart is at the head of the pack when it comes to both persistence and success.
This year’s National Finals opens on Thursday, Dec. 6 and will run through Saturday, Dec. 15. There’s one performance 10 consecutive days at the Thomas and Mack Center, home of the finals since 1985.
While she’s not won the world championship, Lockhart was the runner-up in both 2014 and 2015, was third in both 2013 and 2016 and fourth in both 2010 and 2011. She’s also finished fifth in both 2007, her first year in Las Vegas, and 2012. In addition, she was 12th in 2008, eighth in 2009 and seventh last year.
Placing seventh isn’t a disaster. Lisa and her faithful buckskin gelding Louie, finished 2017 with $203,550 to their credit. Their largest payoffs were in 2014 and ’15, when they were the runners-up and tallied $265,000 and $285,000, respectively.
Last year, Lisa had earned $94,454 and was ninth among the 15 qualifiers in barrels when the finals began. This year she goes to Las Vegas with nearly $30,000 more to her credit and is fourth in the standings. Her total during the “regular season” is $123,515.19.
Those above her on the list are Hailey Kinsel of Cotella, Texas, ($192,834.44), Nellie Miller of Cottonwood, Calif., ($146,825.96) and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi of Victoria, Texas ($138,515.19).
Lisa got this year off to a great start by winning about $56,000, most of it in Texas, during the first three months. She won more than $19,000 in San Antonio and more than $14,000 in Austin.
The latter victory was significant because it was what her husband Grady called “Rosa’s first big win.”
Rosa is an 8-year-old mare while Louie is 15. Both are buckskins and are difficult for spectators to tell apart in the arena. Both will make the trip to Las Vegas and Lisa said the decision on which one to ride there will likely be “a gut feeling.”
“It could change with the drop of a hat,” she said. “I don’t think there will be a right or wrong decision. Both of them have done well.”
Louie spent much of the summer on vacation as Lisa added to her earnings while primarily riding Rosa, but using other young prospects occasionally. However, Louie was the only horse Lisa took to Guthrie, Okla., in mid-November for the World Champion Rodeo Alliance competition. Their winnings included $7,000 for first in a go-round.
Louie definitely knows the Thomas and Mack Center. He’s the horse Lisa has ridden at the finals each of the last eight years. That’s means he’s run the cloverleaf pattern there 80 times. His owner says he seems to adapt well to the environment that includes lots of hoopla and capacity crowds each performance.
While his times aren’t always the fastest, he and his rider usually leave all the barrels standing. They’ve done that each of the last two years, helping them place high in the averages. That’s important, because the averages winner this year will receive more than $67,000 after the dust has settled on all 10 go-rounds.
Lisa won the averages in 2016 and was third in 2017. Each go-round winner gets $26,230 this year.
For those who have followed Lisa’s fabulous barrel racing career, she noted that Chisholm, the horse she rode in Las Vegas the first three years she qualified and Louie’s backup since then, is officially retired, but still resides on the Lockhart ranch about 25 miles north of Chadron.
While Lockhart has persisted, there’s been a major turnover in the National Finals’ barrel racing scene in recent years.
Just four of the 14 qualifiers in 2016 besides Lisa are on this year’s list and only seven of the 2018 contestants also qualified last year. Going back farther, none of the 2014 and ’15 qualifiers are on this year’s list and only Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi also ran the barrels in Las Vegas in 2013 aside, of course, from Lockhart.
This will be the first time at the finals for six of this year’s entries. One of them is another South Dakotan. She’s Jessica Routier, the mother of five whose address is Buffalo in Harding County. She is eighth in the current standings with $98,704.
A native of Wisconsin, Routier won the College National Finals Rodeo barrel racing title in 2003 while attending National American University in Rapid City. She said she did not intentionally try to qualify for the finals, but “kept winning” last spring and summer and even surprised herself. Her earnings include $25,000 that she received by placing third at the Calgary Stampede in July.
In early October, Lockhart and Routier finished first and second, respectively, in the Badland Circuit Finals in Minot, N.D. Each won two of the four go-rounds. Riding Rosa, Lockhart finished the four go-rounds with a total time of 55.09 seconds. Routier’s total was 55.57.
The circuit finals earnings go on next year’s earnings list. That means Lockhart already has at least $9,174 in the bank for 2019, when she’ll bid for her 13th consecutive National Finals qualification.
A couple of Nebraska rough stock riders also will be competing in Las Vegas again this year.
Steven Dent of Mullen is eighth in the bareback standings and Cort Scheer of Elsmere is ninth on the saddle bronc list, having won $109,420 and $101,842, respectively.
In addition, Orin Larsen, a native of Canada who now lives in Gering, his wife’s hometown, is fourth among the bareback qualifiers with $130,665.