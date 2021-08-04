Lisa Lockhart wins big at Frontier Days

Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, one of barrel racings’ all-time greats, did exceptionally well during Cheyenne’s Frontier Days Rodeo that ended Sunday.

She won more than $21,000 while placing first, second and sixth in go-rounds to finish second in the averages heading into Sunday’s finals. Riding her buckskin mare, Rosa, Lockhart had four outstanding runs. She won the first go-round in Cheyenne in 17.42 seconds, was the runner-up in the second session in 17.37 seconds and was sixth in the third go in 17.69.

The go-round win paid $5,499 and her second place finish was worth $4,320. The sixth paid $2,095 and by being second in the averages after the three runs, she received another $9,426. Lisa and Rosa also were fifth in the finals on Sunday in 17.64 seconds, just .02 of a second out of the money, but they still had a terrific Frontier Days.

Hailey Kensel of Texas, who has won the last three barrel racing world championships, won the barrels at Frontier Days while increasing her 2021 earnings by $26,725. Nellie Miller also won a couple hundred dollars more than Lockhart in Cheyenne, but Lisa was a close third. There were more than 200 barrel racing entries at the rodeo.

Lockhart also placed sixth at the Days of ‘76 at Belle Fourche last week in 16.73 seconds, worth $1,394.