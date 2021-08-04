Lisa Lockhart wins big at Frontier Days

Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, one of barrel racings’ all-time greats, did exceptionally well during Cheyenne’s Frontier Days Rodeo that ended Sunday.
She won more than $21,000 while placing first, second and sixth in go-rounds to finish second in the averages heading into Sunday’s finals. Riding her buckskin mare, Rosa, Lockhart had four outstanding runs. She won the first go-round in Cheyenne in 17.42 seconds, was the runner-up in the second session in 17.37 seconds and was sixth in the third go in 17.69.
The go-round win paid $5,499 and her second place finish was worth $4,320. The sixth paid $2,095 and by being second in the averages after the three runs, she received another $9,426. Lisa and Rosa also were fifth in the finals on Sunday in 17.64 seconds, just .02 of a second out of the money, but they still had a terrific Frontier Days.
Hailey Kensel of Texas, who has won the last three barrel racing world championships, won the barrels at Frontier Days while increasing her 2021 earnings by $26,725. Nellie Miller also won a couple hundred dollars more than Lockhart in Cheyenne, but Lisa was a close third. There were more than 200 barrel racing entries at the rodeo.
Lockhart also placed sixth at the Days of ‘76 at Belle Fourche last week in 16.73 seconds, worth $1,394.
Kalene Anders, the Bayard native who was a standout steer wrestler at Chadron State a few years ago, placed fifth in the third go-round of that event at Frontier Days in 6.3 seconds to earn $2,268. He also was third at Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell in 3.6 seconds to pocket another $2,029.
In addition, Anders and former CSC teammate Billy Bolden of Chadron, shared second place in steer wrestling at the Sheridan County Fair Rodeo in Gordon last weekend in 4.4 seconds. Both received $1,330.
Riding at his local rodeo, Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman won the bareback riding in Gordon with an 86-point ride to win $1,210. The runner-up was 2020 CSC graduate Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., with 81 points to earn $917.
Another former Chadron State contestant, Sarah Morrissey, a native of British Columbia, was second in breakaway roping at the Sheridan County rodeo in 2.4 seconds, worth $2,800, at least $800 more than any of the cowboys who won events received.
There were 94 breakaway ropers in Gordon. Thirty of them caught their calves, but only 12 received prize money. The other 64 contestants failed to make the loop fit.
Morrissey said has given up her job as a pharmacist in Washington state, is now a “nomad breakaway roper,” living in a camper trailer and traveling a lot. She believes she is about 15th in the world standings for the season.
Another Panhandle poke, Riley Pruitt of Gering, was the tie down roping winner at the recent Kit Carson Rodeo in Burlington, Colo., in 8.3 seconds to earn $1,595.