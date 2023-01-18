 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Judo, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu student takes silver

Clay Anderson stands on the podium with his silver medal.

 Courtesy Photo

Clay Anderson of Chadron Nebraska recently competed in Gering, in a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament. Anderson was in one of the bigger brackets with eight other competitors.

In his first win, Anderson beat his opponent with a rear naked strangle, a type of choke while controlling someone from behind. In his second match, he won with a straight ankle lock, hyper extending his opponent's ankle joint while simultaneously controlling his legs..

In the championship, Anderson battled back and forth with his opponent and came close to submissions but ended up getting his back taken to where he could no longer defend with his arms and legs, and was strangled from behind. It was a great showing for his first tournament against experienced competitors.

Anderson trains in Judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at Pine Ridge Judo and Jiu Jitsu which has classes in Chadron and Rushville for both children and adults. Classes are taught by Dr. Dennis Dolezal. For more information, see the Facebook page for contact information.

