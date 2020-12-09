Lockhart has highs, lows at NFR so far

Oelrichs barrel racer Lisa Lockhart has had both highs and lows through the first half of the National Finals Rodeo taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The “biggest high” occurred during the third round Saturday night when Lockhart and her buckskin mare Rosa had the fastest time of 17.09 seconds through the cloverleaf pattern to win first prize worth $26,231.

The pair also was fifth in the second go round in 17.34 seconds, worth $6,769. For the fourth go Sunday night, Lockhart switched horses. She rode Vida, the chestnut mare belonging to Hallie Hanssen of Hermosa, and they were sixth in 17.33, earning $4,231.

The first and fifth rounds did not go well. Lisa and Rosa had the fastest time of 17.11 seconds in the opening go-round, but Rosa’s shoulder brushed against the third barrel and it fell over, adding five seconds to their time.

Things were worse Monday night during the fifth go-round. They knocked over two barrels to destroy any chances that Lockhart will place in the averages, which has a rich payoff at the conclusion of the rodeo. Last year she finished third in the averages to earn an additional $43,000.

Defending two-time national champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, has dominated the barrels through the NFR’s halfway point. Riding her palomino mare Sister, she has won three go-rounds and was second in another to earn more than $98,000. Kinsel’s time of 16.92 seconds Monday night was the first of the rodeo under 17 seconds.

