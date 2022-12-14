Lockhart, Levee spectacular at NFR

There were many highlights at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo that concluded Saturday night in Las Vegas, and among them was the spectacular success that Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs had in the barrel race.

Participating in the NFR for the 16th consecutive year, Lockhart moved from 14th to fourth place in the finals’ barrel racing standings while riding the newest member of what she calls “my team.” That is Levee, a 6-year-old gray gelding that, to most rodeo fans, “came out of nowhere.”

As a “rookie” at the NFR, he definitely answered the call.

Together Lisa and Levee placed in seven of the 10 NFR go-rounds and won more than $168,000, that includes the $47,568 that they earned for finishing third in the averages, or the aggregate time during their 10 runs around the cloverleaf pattern.

“It was pretty magical,” Lockhart said by telephone when contacted by telephone Sunday afternoon shortly after she and her husband Grady and her “team” had left Las Vegas and were headed home, hoping to make it before the nasty blizzard that is forecast arrives this week.

“I didn’t really know what to expect when we went to nationals this time,” Lisa explained. “I’m tickled how it turned out.”

She gave much of the credit to Levee, a handsome horse that is nothing like the image most probably see in their mind when they hear the tune, “The Old Gray Mare,” that the song says, “she ain’t what she used to be.” Levee is stunningly attractive with his dapped gray coat to go with his mostly white face and a splash of white on his rump.

And, he can really run. His slowest time was 13.98 seconds in the opening go-round on Thursday, Dec. 1. Here are his ensuing times and the go-round placings:

Their ensuing times ranged from 13.49 to 15.78 as they placed fourth, third, tie for second, tie for first, fourth again, third and fifth, in that order. They also had a 13.57 in the seventh go-round but tipped over the third barrel and a 13.66 in the final go that was seventh, one place out of the money.

The tipped barrel in the seventh go-round was costly because otherwise that time would have won the go-round and moved the Oelrichs tandem up in the averages. But, in all the years Lisa rode Louie, who in 2021 was selected by Western Horseman as the greatest barrel racing horse at the NFR in the previous decade, they left all the barrels standing only in 2016.

This year, only Shelley Morgan of Eustace, Texas, and Bayleigh Choate of Fort Worth, Texas, did not knock over a barrel. They finished third and eighth, respectively, in the final world standings. The overall winner for the fourth time in five years was Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, with total earnings of $302,172. The runner-up was last year’s champion, Jordan Briggs of Tolar, Texas, who finished 2022 with $274,520. Morgan earned $265,030 and Lockhart was fourth with $253,197 for the year.

This was the eighth time in Lisa’s career that she has finished among the top five in the world standings. She was the runner-up in 2014 and 2015, third in 2013 and 2016, fourth in 2009 and 2011 and now in 2022 and fifth in 2012.

Like Lisa, Levee is a native of Montana. He was raised and broke to ride by Tenley Epperson of Billings. For about four months in 2021, he was trained in barrel racing by Samantha Flannery of Mission, S.D., who specializes in working with young horses. Under her guidance, Levee won four futurities, which are barrel races for 5-year-olds. Last winter, he set the futurity record at the indoor facility at McCook.

Flannery called Levee, “the whole package,” noting that he has a gentle disposition, “natural” speed and is confident. In early 2022, he was added to Lockhart’s team and helped take up the slack while Lisa’s other horses, Rosa and Cutter, were ailing.

Eventurally, Lisa had all three horses available, and she used each of them during her final big push, when she won $7,100 while competing at six rodeos during a five-day stretch in four states the last week of the season. She was riding Levee when she earned the largest check, $1,995, at the Cowboy Capital of the World Rodeo in Stephenville, Texas, on Sept. 25 to clinch her 16th consecutive trip to the NFR.

Levee also was the horse she rode when they were first in the barrels at the Badland Circuit Finals in Minot, N.D., on Oct. 14-16. They wrapped up that title by winning both the second and third go-rounds in 13.72 and 13.60 seconds.

That clinched her decision to make Levee her top choice at the Finals in Las Vegas.

“He’s both efficient and consistent,” Lockhart said Sunday. “He runs much like Louie did. I think he has an amazing future.” She added that she does not own Levee, but is so grateful he’s become a member of her team.

Much of the spotlight at the National Finals shone on 23-year-old Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who placed in 15 of the 20 go-rounds he entered as a qualifier on both saddle broncs and bulls. He earned $271,545 in bull riding alone at the NFR to win that championship and already has earned seven world championships—four straight as the all-around cowboy, two in bull riding (2020 and 2022) and one in saddle bronc riding (2021).

For the year, he set the single-season PRCA earnings record of $927,940.

Several of the other event world champions also had won the titles previously. They include Caleb Smidt of Belleville, Texas, in tie-down roping and Tyler Weguespack of Gonzales, La., in steer wrestling, both for the fourth time, the same as Kinsel in the barrels; Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, saddle bronc riding for the third time (see accompanying story) and team ropers Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira of Brazil for the second year in row.

It was the first time that Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., has won the bareback riding.