Both Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs and former Chadron State College cowgirl Sarah Morrissey of Ephrata, Wash., were among the placewinners Friday at the rich Windy City Roundup in Chicago.
Lockhart finished third in the barrel race to earn $11,916.66 and Morrissey placed fourth in breakaway roping, good for $9,027.75.
Lockhart has long been one of the nation’s leading barrel racers. She competed in her 12th consecutive Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.
Morrissey is a newcomer on the national rodeo scene. She’s a native of British Columbia who competed for three years at Chadron State in the early 2000s. She was away from the sport for about a decade while earning a pharmacy degree at the University of Wyoming and getting established as a pharmacist.
About five years ago, Morrissey bought a white gelding, Oreo, trained him and began breakaway roping again. She was one of eight qualifiers in that event at the Windy City Roundup.
This was the first time the rodeo, which had a million dollar payout, had been held. It was sponsored by the World Champions Rodeo Alliance and the Professional Bull Riders.
Each of the event winners received $50,000. One of them was Isaac Diaz of Desdemona, Texas, in saddle bronc riding. He is married to another former Chadron State cowgirl, Britany Fleck, a barrel racer from Mandan, N.D. The couple recently had their first child.
Diaz’s scored 90 and 87.5 points.
Cort Scheer of Elsmere, Neb., located in Cherry County, earned $6.500 by placing fifth in saddle bronc riding.
The other event winners were:
Barrel racing--Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 13.55 and 13.56 seconds; breakaway roping--Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas; 2.17 and 2.28 seconds; bareback riding--Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 90.5 and 89.5 seconds; tie down roping--Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 7.02 and 7.46 seconds; steer wrestling--Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 3.56 and 3.68 seconds; team roping--Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Joe Mattern, Plantersville, Texas, 3.73 and 5.69 seconds; bull riding--Derek Kolbaba, Walla Walla, Wash., 88.5 and 84 points.