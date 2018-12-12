It’s been hit or miss for Oelrichs barrel racer Lisa Lockhart through the first four go-rounds of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
The hit was a big one. During the second go-round on Friday night, Lockhart and her buckskin mare, Rosa, were the winners in 13.65 seconds. That was worth more than $26,000, but it’s the only paycheck they had earned through Sunday’s competition.
During both their first and third runs, Lisa and Rosa knocked over the third barrel, adding five seconds to each run. Then, during the fourth session on Sunday, they appeared to be out of sync while rounding the first barrel, never got on track and their time of 14.07 seconds was among the slowest.
Lockhart has chosen to ride Rosa, who is eight years old, instead of Louie, the 15-year-old gelding she had used to circle the barrels in Las Vegas the previous eight years. Lisa and Louie left all the barrel standing during each of the 10 go-rounds the past two years, allowing them to place high in the averages, which has a rich payoff.
With two barrels already toppled, Lockhart’s chances of placing in the averages are about shot. However, Lisa and Rosa have demonstrated they can run the cloverleaf pattern in a hurry. Besides their winning time of 13.65 in the second go-round, they completed the third run in 13.66 seconds. That would have been worth $15,500 if they hadn’t tipped over the barrel.
This is Lockhart’s 12th consecutive National Finals. None of the remaining 14 contestants in the barrels has been there more than five times.
Elsewhere, at the NRA, three Nebraska rough stock entries had fared well through the first four go-rounds. Cort Scheer of Elsmere, a post office in southeastern Cherry County, won the first two sessions of saddle bronc riding with 86.5 and 92 points, earning him more than $52,000 as the rodeo got rolling.
He also scored 85.5 points in the third go, but didn’t place among the top six. During Sunday night’s fourth round, Scheer scored just 78.5 points, but because so many of his compadres were bucked off, it was the fifth highest, adding nearly $6,800 to his bankroll.
Steven Dent of Mullen also fared well in bareback riding as the NFR opened. He was second in the second go-round and third in the third go to earn more than $36,000. Also, Orin Larsen, a transplanted Canadian now living in Gering, was second in the third go-round with 87 points, good for a $20,730 paycheck.
The NFR will continue through Saturday night. It is being telecast by CBS Sports.