Long bombs favor foes vs. Chadron boys

Much like the Chadron girls encountered, the Chadron High boys’ basketball team was toppled twice last weekend largely because of the opponents’ success in launching long bombs.

Scottsbluff sank ten 3-pointers during its 61-38 victory on Friday night in Chadron and Bridgeport buried a dozen shots from behind the arc while winning 57-44 on its home court Saturday night.

The Cardinals made three shots from afar in each game.

“We seemed to bring out the best in both of the teams,” Cardinals’ Coach Mitch Barry said. “After we’d played so well in the second half against Gordon-Rushville the previous week, I thought we had a chance to beat both of them. But they shot the ball better than we did.”

The Cardinals are 3-3 entering a short Christmas break prior to hosting the Rotary Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday.

While Scottsbluff had a 9-4 lead after three minutes had been played, the Cardinals were ahead 14-11 with 3:34 left after senior guard Brodey Planansky scored five points in about 40 seconds midway in the opening period.

The problem was, the Cards did not score again in the frame and trailed 21-14 when the buzzer sounded.