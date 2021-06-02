Long jumper wins bronze at Nationals

Since the outdoor track and field season was cancelled last spring because of COVID-19, Jernigan is a freshman in eligibility. He was the only underclassman to finish among the top six Thursday.

“The weather wasn’t good. It was cloudy, chilly and windy,” Jernigan said. “But I felt great and knew what needed to do. It wasn’t too shabby.”

Northrup said he was proud of Jernigan’s performance.

“He’s got a lot of talent and made the most of it today,” the CSC coach noted. “I’ll always be happy when one of my athletes has his or her second best mark of the season at nationals.”

The long jump was won by Cameron Burrows, a senior from Tiffin University in Ohio, who dominated the event. His winning jump was 25-4 ¾. He also went more than 25 feet on his remaining five attempts. He previous career-best was 24-9 ½.

This was the first time Burrows had qualified for nationals in the long jump. He’s also an outstanding high jumper who cleared 7-½ this spring and placed fourth in that event on Friday by going 6-11.

Second in the long jump went to Kizan David of Lincoln University in Missouri at 25-1 ¾. He won the event at this year’s National Indoor Meet.