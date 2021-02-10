Long says Eagles’ new recruits have speed, smarts

Chadron State College Head Football Coach Jay Long announced last week the names of 27 high school student-athletes to sign National Letters of Intent to play for the Eagles beginning this coming fall.

"It takes an army to recruit student-athletes." said Long. "And, we'd like to thank the CSC admissions program, our faculty and staff and our current players for all their hard work. The coaching staff did a great job addressing needs. The thing that stands out to me about our class is speed. I'm also really proud that more than half of our signees qualified for academic scholarships."

The 27 new players break down neatly into position groups. There are two quarterbacks, two running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends, four offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, three linebackers, five defensive backs, two all-purpose athletes and one kicking specialist.

The quarterbacks are James Opio of Portland, Maine, and Preston Pearson of Kearney High School. Opio was a participant in the 2020 Maine Elite Passing Camp. Pearson was a Lincoln Journal-Star first-team super-state selection as an athlete after throwing for 1,285 yards and 15 touchdowns and running for 547 yards and nine TDs last fall.