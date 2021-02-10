Long says Eagles’ new recruits have speed, smarts

Chadron State College Head Football Coach Jay Long announced last week the names of 27 high school student-athletes to sign National Letters of Intent to play for the Eagles beginning this coming fall.
"It takes an army to recruit student-athletes." said Long. "And, we'd like to thank the CSC admissions program, our faculty and staff and our current players for all their hard work. The coaching staff did a great job addressing needs. The thing that stands out to me about our class is speed. I'm also really proud that more than half of our signees qualified for academic scholarships."
The 27 new players break down neatly into position groups. There are two quarterbacks, two running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends, four offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, three linebackers, five defensive backs, two all-purpose athletes and one kicking specialist.
The quarterbacks are James Opio of Portland, Maine, and Preston Pearson of Kearney High School. Opio was a participant in the 2020 Maine Elite Passing Camp. Pearson was a Lincoln Journal-Star first-team super-state selection as an athlete after throwing for 1,285 yards and 15 touchdowns and running for 547 yards and nine TDs last fall.
Joining the running back corps are Kinyatah Morgan, of Brooksville, Fla., and Brock Ping of Billings Central in Montana. Morgan averaged 10 yards per carry over three seasons at Nature Coast Technical High, including 12.7 last fall. Ping was an all-state selection who averaged eight yards a carry during the regular season and helped his team reach the Class A state championship game,
The four receivers signing are Daniel Becerra of Tucson, Ariz., John Bennett of Miami Springs, Fla., Jamal Browder, a North Miami High standout, and Jackson White of Lakewood High in Colorado. Becerra, who is 6-3, 205 pounds, was an Arizona 5A-6A first-team all-state selection last fall. Bennett made the All-Dade County first-team, Browder was named the MVP of the Hotbed All-Star Game and White was a Class 5A JeffCo League first-team choice last fall.
The incoming tight ends are Rodarial Abercrombie and Braydon Rowe. Abercrombie, a San Bernadino, Calif., resident, played on the 2019 state runner-up team in its division his senior year and also was the team MVP on some successful basketball teams. Rowe was a 2020 all-conference honorable mention at Erie High in Colorado.
Two of the offensive linemen set to join the Eagles are from Wyoming. Remington Ferree of Thermopolis, who is 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, was a two-time Class 2A all-stater, and Scott O’Dell of Thunder Ridge High in Gillette, 6-4, 270, was a Class 4A second-team all-state choice and has been selected to play in the 2021 Shrine Game.
The other offense line recruits are Vincent Mosley of Fort Collins High in Colorado and Jonathan Tejada of Venice High in Los Angeles. Both were first-team all-conference choices in 2019.
On the defensive side of the ball, two linemen have signed with the Eagles. They are Isaiah Guerue of Morrill, (6-1, 245) a two-time Panhandle Conference first-team choice, and Tanner True, a two-time all-state selection on Colorado’s Class 2A state championship team at Eaton High School.
The linebackers are Brock Love, Logan O'Brien and Saxon Wright. Love was an all-state honorable mention player at Lehi High in Utah. O'Brien was the leading tackler at Kearney Catholic and led Class C-1 with 74 unassisted stops last fall.
Wright was the third busiest tackler in all classes of Colorado football as a junior in 2019 at Palmer Ridge High at Monument, near Colorado Springs. The Palmer Ridge Bears won the Class 3A state championship three straight times before being the runners-up this year after moving up the 4A.
In the final position group, five defensive backs, four of them from Florida, will be in the mix this fall.
Dedric Hall and Kyle McIntosh are teammates, along with the running back recruit Kinyatch Morgan, at Nature Coast Technical in Brooksville, Fla. Both have impressive superlatives. Hall was his district's overall Player of the Year and his league's Offensive Player of the Year. McIntosh was his county's Defensive Player of the Year and holds the school's 400-meter dash record.
The other Floridians in the group are Joshua Sink of Orlando, a six-foot-plus high jumper who was invited to play in the 2020 Cure Bowl All-Star Game, and Ken Norwood, a teammate of CSC receiver recruit John Bennett at Miami Springs, and a promising cornerback prospect.
Rounding out the secondary recruits is Sutton Pohlman, who rushed for 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall and recorded 305 career tackles at Stanton High in northeast Nebraska.
A pair of all-purpose athletes, who may be kick return candidates, come from California and Colorado. "Abdi" Ali is a speedster who did it all for Crawford High in San Diego. Entering his senior year, Ali was named an "all-prep" wide receiver by SDFootball.net.
The other “athlete” is Daymond Hill of Cheyenne Mountain High in Colorado Springs. Hill totaled more than 1,500 all-purpose yards as a junior in 2019 at Dority High, also in Colorado Springs. He transferred to Cheyenne Mountain for his senior year and had 1,059 all-purpose yards in the team’s seven games and was named the I-25 Conference’s MVP.
Brodie Eisenbraun of Sturgis Brown High, Coach Long’s alma mater, is a two-time Class 11-AA all-state punter and placekicker for the football team and also earned all-conference honors in soccer twice.