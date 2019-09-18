Mack Peyton, the men’s basketball and basketball coach at Chadron State College in the 1960s and early ‘70s and was the Eagles’ athletic director from 1970 until his death at age 57 in 1980, was inducted into the University of Wyoming Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, August 30 in Laramie.
The induction occurred 70 years after Peyton had concluded his collegiate athletic career and graduated from Wyoming. He was a three-year standout in both basketball and baseball with the Cowboys and was a captain of both teams. Each of the basketball teams advanced to postseason play and he was an all-conference selection as a senior in 1949. He led the baseball teams in hitting in both 1947 and ’48.
Two of Peyton’s basketball players at Chadron State, Steve Aggers of Fort Collins, Colo., and Don Reel of Las Vegas, Nev., were in attendance at the induction dinner. So was Henry Wilks of Bigfork, Mont., who went to great lengths to convince the UW Hall of Fame selection committee that Peyton should be inducted.
Both Mack and Mary Dee Peyton and Wilks’ family moved to Rock Springs, Wyo., in the fall of 1949. Mack was the high school’s new basketball coach and Henry, who was 9 years old, participated in the youth basketball program Peyton founded and eventually played on the American Legion baseball teams Peyton coached.
Years later when Wilks realized Peyton was not in the UW Hall of Fame, he dedicated himself to correcting the oversight and finally made it happen.
Peyton remains Chadron State’s winningest men’s basketball coach, compiling a 190-159 record in 14 seasons. He was twice named Nebraska’s Small College Coach of the Year. He also founded and directed the CSC Holiday Basketball Tournament that during its peak in the 1970s drew 48 teams (32 high school and 16 college) and 72 games were played in Chadron’s three gyms over a three-day span.
This past weekend, another former CSC coach and athletic director, Brad Smith, was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in Lincoln.