Maddi Pelton concludes golf career on high note

Pelton has been playing golf for a long time. She remembers when she was five or six, her parents Ed and Stephanie brought her a miniature set of clubs. Since they both played the sport quite a bit, she tried to imitate them with her own set.

By the time she reached in middle school, she had a bigger set, and since the family’s home is located a short distance from Ridgeview Country Club, she often took the four-wheeler to go there in the summer to hone her skills.

“During the past few years, I’ve gone to Ridgeview a lot, even when weather’s not so good because it’s not always nice during our tournaments,” she said.

Thursdays were special, because that’s when her father, the quarterback for 9-0 Crawford Rams his senior year in 1982, had the day off from his medical practice and she would often accompany him to the country club.

Dad and daughter also have had another way to work on their games. There’s a driving range in the pasture on their property, which includes land that once was part of the Old Chadron Country Club that preceded Ridgeview. It was particularly fun when, for several years, the Peltons’ dogs would fetch the balls and bring them back to the tee location.