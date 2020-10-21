Maddi Pelton concludes golf career on high note

Western Nebraska definitely dominated the Girls’ Class B State Golf Tournament played last week at the Monument Shadows Course at Gering, filling eight of the top 12 places, which included Chadron’s Maddi Pelton.
Now a four-time state tourney participant, Pelton had rounds of 88 and 94 for a 182 total, good for one of the cherished medals that are awarded to the top 15 participants.
She admits that winning a state medal was among her goals.
“That’s something I was hoping for,” she said. “The competition was really tough, which makes it even nicer. It was a good way to finish my career.”
Maddi is well acquainted with most of those who placed above her. Five of them were from Scottsbluff and two were from Gering. Players from at least one of those teams played in nearly all the tournaments Chadron High entered not only this year, but also in previous years as well as summer tournaments in the Panhandle.
Scottsbluff repeated as the state champion, giving the Lady Bearcats their ninth Class B state golf title. This year they shot a 686, a whopping 51 strokes ahead of runner-up Omaha Duchesne. A year ago, they had a 677 total and won the championship trophy over Gering by 14 strokes.
This year’s gold medalist was Scottsbluff sophomore Anna Kelley with rounds of 81 and 75 for a 156 total. Gering senior Madi Schlaepfer also fired a 156 after carding 82 on Monday and 74 on Tuesday, necessitating a playoff. Kelley won the playoff when she parred the second hole.
The long list of western Nebraska medalists was interrupted by three eastern Nebraska players, sisters Julie and Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn North with scores of 158 and 163, respectively, in third and fourth, and Duchesne’s Bridget Duffy, who was fifth with a 168.
The West claimed all but one of the next seven medals. Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski and Nieli Heinold were sixth and seventh, Gering’s Taber Meyer and the Bluffs’ Haley Holzworth were among three players tying for eighth through tenth, another Bearcat, Halle Shaddick was 11th and Pelton was 12th.
Riley Stohr of York also was in the mix for eighth through tenth.
Pelton said having so much competition from the Scottsbluff and Gering golfers during her career helped make her better.
“Western Nebraska golf is stacked,” she said. “Every tournament we went to was kind of like a state tourney. You always knew some of the best golfers in the state were playing, too. I also knew that if I was going to place in the top 10, I had to play well. It helped me get better.”
Pelton’s scores at the state tournaments illustrate how she’s improved. The first year, when she was a member of the Class B state runner-up team led by Alpine Hickstein, Maddie finished with a 222 total. As a sophomore in 2018, when the tourney ended after the first round because of inclement weather, Pelton shot a 101. Last year she had rounds of 99 and 94 for a 193, and tied for 22nd.
Pelton has been playing golf for a long time. She remembers when she was five or six, her parents Ed and Stephanie brought her a miniature set of clubs. Since they both played the sport quite a bit, she tried to imitate them with her own set.
By the time she reached in middle school, she had a bigger set, and since the family’s home is located a short distance from Ridgeview Country Club, she often took the four-wheeler to go there in the summer to hone her skills.
“During the past few years, I’ve gone to Ridgeview a lot, even when weather’s not so good because it’s not always nice during our tournaments,” she said.
Thursdays were special, because that’s when her father, the quarterback for 9-0 Crawford Rams his senior year in 1982, had the day off from his medical practice and she would often accompany him to the country club.
Dad and daughter also have had another way to work on their games. There’s a driving range in the pasture on their property, which includes land that once was part of the Old Chadron Country Club that preceded Ridgeview. It was particularly fun when, for several years, the Peltons’ dogs would fetch the balls and bring them back to the tee location.
Chadron High coach CJ Bach is among those who is happy that Maddi wrapped up her career in style.
“She’s had many great accomplishments as a member of the Chadron High team,” Bach said. “Playing at state four years and being on that second place team as a freshman were special and so is medaling as a senior. During the last two years, she medaled at pretty much every tournament, and I’m really glad she’s earned a state medal. She’s put in a lot of work and deserves everything she’s earned.”
Golf is Maddi’s only sport, but not her only school activity by any means. She’s also involved in speech, one-act plays, musicals and the Cardinal Singers, besides being a high honor student. While she doesn’t plan to play golf in college, she anticipates she’ll be playing the sport frequently for many years to come.
The Class B State Tourney Top 13--1, Anna Kelley, SB, 81-75; 156; 2, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 82-74; 156; 3, Julie Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 77-81,158; 4, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 85-78; 163; 5, Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, 89-79, 168; 6, Emily Krzyzanowski, SB, 89-83; 172; 7, Nieli Heinold, SB, 92-87, 179; 8-10, Taber Meyer, Gering, 95-85, 180, Haley Holzworth, SB, 93-87, 180, and Riley Stuhr, York, 89-91, 180; 11, Halle Shaddick, SB, 92-89, 181; 12, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 88-94, 182; 13, Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne, 90-100, 190.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!