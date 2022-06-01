Many athletic camps at Chadron State in June, July

Chadron State College’s array of athletics camps is underway. Seven CSC sports have camps lined up during June and July. Eagles’ coaches and athletes direct the camps and provide the instruction.

The men’s basketball program had an individual camp at the end of May. This weekend, June 3-5, three-day team camps for boys entering grades 5-12 will take place in the Chicoine Center. Each team is guaranteed five games. The camp fee starts at $350 for the first team entered with discounts given to schools that bring more than one team.

Overnight accommodations the college residence halls and dining in the college cafeteria are available at all the camps lasting more than a day. Youths attending one-day camps also may eat their noon meal in the cafeteria.

Football camps will start this weekend. The first of two Eagles’ Prospect Camps is Saturday, June 4. The second is Saturday, July 23. These 5 ½-hour sessions are designed for aspiring college prospects entering grades 9-12 and cost $50 for early registration or $65 for later.

On Sunday, June 5, the action continues with the first of three football team camps. Eleven-man camps are set for June 5-8 and June 8-11. An additional camp for six-, eight-, and nine-man teams will run June 13-16. Three-day or four-day options are available, for $125 or $140 per day.

This will be the 25th year that Chadron State has hosted football camps for high school players and teams.

Right on the heels of football team camps, will come five sessions of various dimensions directed by the CSC women’s basketball program. Sessions for younger players will be open to both girls and boys.

An Elementary Camp on June 8-9 for both boys and girls, grades kindergarten through fifth, is offered for $50 per player. Next is a Position Camp for girls and boys grades 6-12, with a base price of $70. focusing on post and perimeter footwork and drills.

A Development Camp for middle grade players, both girls and boys. will take place June 11-12 at a rate of $165, or $190 for overnight campers.

On June 13-14, the girls’ basketball high school team camp will feature varsity, junior varsity and freshman divisions, with five games per team, starting at $325 per team. Finally, an Elite Prospect Camp, starting at $75, pits serious high school players against elevated competition on June 15.

Next up will be the inaugural CSC girls’ wrestling camp. It will feature afternoon and evening technique sessions on Thursday, June 16, followed by three dual matches and a third technique session the following day. The fee for the camp is $75, with one-night accommodations available at an additional charge of $50.

The Chadron State men’s wrestling program, which regularly hosts one of the largest camps in Nebraska, already had 25 teams signed up for its summer team camp last week. Those dates are June 20-23. The program also continues to host its Regional Wrestling Club on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings through June 16, at $20 per 90-minute session.

The Eagles’ volleyball program will offer four opportunities for youths to improve their skills. A Youth Skills Camp is slated for July 11-13, for 1-4 graders, at $75 per camper. The Middle School Camp, for grades 5-8, follows on July 14-15, at $100 per camper. Starting at $325 for one team, the Team Camp offers options for housing and meals, and is July 23-24.

The volleyball camps will conclude with a High School Skills Camp on July 25-26, beginning at $125 for commuters.

A softball camp is set for July 26. Details and registration information will soon be finalized.

More details for all CSC camps, as well as online registration, may be found at ChadronStateSportsCamps.com.

