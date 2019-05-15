Chadron State College athletics will host a variety of youth camps from May through July, led by its head coaches and players.
Day camps are available for youths for both boys and girls as young as kindergarteners, and overnight camps are offered, with room and board included, for high schoolers and middle schoolers in some sports
Wrestling began on May 8 with weekly Wednesday evening "summer training" through July 17 for individuals K-12 at the Nelson Physical Activity Center wrestling room. The wrestling team camp for grades 7-12 is June 16-19 and has hosted upwards of 500 campers in recent years.
Next up is the boys’ basketball "Lil Eagle" elementary camp, which will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 28-30 at the Chicoine Center. The CSC men's basketball program will also host overnight programming for high schoolers and middle schoolers, with a team camp for high school teams June 14-15 and individual camps for high school age June 23-24 and middle schoolers June 25-27.
Hundreds of high school football players are set to attend one of three team camp sessions in June.
This year teams will have the option of registering for a reduced-price, three-day camp, or coming one day earlier for the typical four-day session including additional offensive emphasis, extra practices, a coaches' clinic, and meals and room accommodations for one more day.
You have free articles remaining.
Eleven-man camps are scheduled for June 2-5 and June 9-12, while the June 5-8 session will cater to the six, eight, and nine-man games.
For the third consecutive year, Chadron State football will also host an "Eagle Prospect Camp", open to high school players interested in becoming NCAA Division II student-athletes. Pre-registration is underway for this June 13 camp, at a $15 discount if paid by June 1. It includes combine-style testing, full-contact competition, and also concludes with a forum with coaches on the college recruiting process.
Following the football sessions, the CSC women's basketball program will host three camps, beginning June 16-18 with a girls' Complete Player Overnight camp for grades 6-12. Also that week are the girls' Future Eagles Elementary camp, for grades K-5 the mornings of June 19 and 20. In addition, an overnight camp for 7th-12th grade teams will be June 20-22.
In July, a newly-hired volleyball coach will conduct a middle school day camp and two overnight camps for high schools. Middle schoolers may attend the one-day skills camp on July 10. From July 11-13, CSC will host an overnight volleyball team camp for high schools. Also, July 15-17 an overnight, individual skills camp for grades 9-12 will take place.
All of the camp information, including online registration and any camps to be added as the summer progresses, may be found online at ChadronStateSportsCamps.com.