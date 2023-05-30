Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As usual, many Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference athletes were among the standouts at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor National Track and Field Championships hosted by Colorado State-Pueblo last weekend.

Four of them were gold medal winners, 10 won silver medals and six were bronze medalists, including Chadron State College’s Kyla Sawvell in the women’s hammer throw (see separate story).

Adams State was the highest placing RMAC team, finishing third in the men’s standings and sixth among the women.

The elite included Brianna Robles and Awet Beraki, both of Adams State. She was the 10,000-meter winner and the runner-up in the 5000, while he was the 5,000 winner and the runner-up in the 10,000. Another Adams State national champion was Papay Glaywulu, who won the men’s triple jump by going 53-feet even.

Beraki led the way as RMAC runners swept all but sixth among the eight placewinners in the men’s 1500 meters. RMAC men also claimed seven places in the 10,000, but the winner of that race by exactly 12 seconds was Jan Lukas Becker, a native of Germany and a junior at Mississippi College at Clinton.

Somewhat surprising, Colorado Christian runners Matt Storer and Josh Pierantoni were second and third in the 5000 and fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 10,000.

Two women who established RMAC records during the conference meet that the Eagles hosted the final weekend of April were silver medalists at the National Meet. They are Helen Braybrook of CSU-Pueblo in the 800 and Katie Funkhauser of Fort Lewis in the 1500.

Braybrook ran the 800 in 2:06.34 on the CSC oval for the RMAC mark and was timed in 2:07.72 in Pueblo while Funkhauser ran the 1500 in Chadron in 4:27.22 and was the silver medalist at Nationals in 4:37.61.

Perhaps the outstanding race of the championships saw Nebraska-Kearney’s Wes Ferguson of Fremont set a meet record of 1:45.56 to win the 800 meters by blowing past Reece Sharman-Newell of CSU-Pueblo, who won that event plus the 1500 at the RMAC Meet. Ferguson time is the fastest by an American collegian or pro this year. Sharman-Newell’s nationals time was 1:47.21 and his RMAC time was 1:48.67.

Ferguson won the 800 both the indoors and outdoors races at the NCAA II Meets last year. He was second at nationals this year.

Team standings and RMAC placings follow:

Women’s Events

Team scores—1, Azusa Pacific, 66; 2, Minn. State-Mankato, 57; 3, West Texas A&M, 49; 4, Winona State, 38; 5, Grand Valley State, 35; 6, Adams State, 34; 9, West. Colo, 29; 11, Colo. Mines, 23; 18, CSU-Pueblo, 17; 30, Fort Lewis, 8; 34, Chadron State, 6; 36, Colo. Mesa, 5.

200—6, Sierra Arceneaux, Colo. Mesa, 23.33.

800—2, Helen Braybrook, CSU-Pueblo, 2:07.72; 4, Aryelle Wright, Colo. Mines, 2:09.84; 6, Mackenzie Duck, Colo. Mines, 2:10.52.

1500—2, Katie Funkhouser, Fort Lewis, 4:37.61 (4:32.87 prelims); 3, Leah Taylor, West. Colo., 4:38.43; 7, Kate Hedlund, UCCS, 4:39.43.

5000—2, Brianna Robles, Adams St, 16:25.42; 5, Katie Doucette, West. Colo, 16:48.47; 6, Emily Schoellkopf, Adams St., 16:48.66; 7, Kira MacGill, Colo. Mesa, 16:49.52.

10,000—1, Brianna Robles, Adams St., 34:08.25; 4, Katie Doucette, West. Colo, 35:27.00; 5, Zoe Baker, Colo. Mines, 35:27.20; 6, Janna Ramsey, Colo. Mines, 35:28.15; 7, Precious Robinson, Adams St., 35:28.20.

100 hurdles—8, Missy Moreni, UCCS, 13.75.

400 hurdles—4, Kaiya Firor, West. Colo., 58.97.

3000 steeplechase—2, Allison Beasley, West. Colo, 10:24.98; 3, Emily Schoellkopf, Adams St., 10:28.87; 5, Morgan Hykes, Adams St, 10:36.72; 6, Ava O’Connor, Adams St, 10:35.77.

Shot put—2, Katherine Higgins, CSU-Pueblo, 51-4 ½.

Hammer throw—3, Kyla Sawvell, Chadron St, 201-6.

High jump—8, Mikayla Jones, CSU-Pueblo, 5-7 ¼.

Pole vault—2, Hannah Miller, Colo. Mines, 13-5 ¾.

Men’s Events

Team scores—1, Pittsburg State, 63; 2, West Texas A&M, 47; 3, Adams State, 44; 4, Grand Valley St, 34.5; 5-6, Lincoln (Mo.) & Mo. South, 34; 12, Colo. Mines, 26; 15, Colo. Christian, 23, 17-18, UCCS & West. Colo, 15; 41, Colo. Mesa, 4.

200—6, Justice Mendoza, UCCS, 20.63 (20.54 prelims).

800—1, Wes Ferguson, UNK, 1:45.46; 2, Reece Sharman Newell, CSU-Pueblo, 1:47.21; 6, Kaleb Tipton, CSU-Pueblo, 1:48.54.

1500—1, Luke Julian, Colo. Mines, 3:53.98; 2, Miguel Coca, Adams St, 3:54.16; 4, Simon Kelati, West. Colo, 3:54.56; 7, Jagger Zlotoff, UCCS, 3:54.86; 8, Tyler Nord, West. Colo, 3:55.0.

5000—1, Awet Beraki, Adams St, 14:13.69; 2, Matt Storer, Colo. Christian, 14:17.37; 3, Josh Pierantoni, Colo. Christian, 14:22.47; 4, Steven Goldy, Colo. Mines, 14:24.93; 5, Afewerki Zeru, UCCS, 14:30.02; 7, Simon Kelati, West. Colo, 14:33.76; 8, Duncan Fuehne, Colo. Mines, 14:36.11.

10,000—2, Awet Beraki, Adams St, 29:59.71; 3, Loic Scomparin, Colo. Mines, 30:15.21; 4, Matt Storer, Colo. Christian, 30:16.83; 5, Josh Pierantoni, Colo. Christian, 30:17.04; 6, Steven Goldy, Colo. Mines, 30:19.31; 7, Aron Orar, Adams St, 30:19.73; 8, Paul Knight, Colo. Mines, 30:19.92.

3000 steeplechase—2, Albert Hesse, West. Colo., 9:12.76; 3, Clement Duigou, Adams St, 9:15.90; 8, Mike Grabowski, West. Colo, 9:22.31.

4x100 relay—4, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 39.46.

Shot put—2, Nathaniel Miller, CSU-Pueblo, 61-10 ½; 4, Justin Jenks, CSU-Pueblo, 60-3 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Papay Glaywulu, Adams St., 53-0. 7, Ismael Demebele, West. Colo, 49-7 ¼.

Decathlon—5, Dawson Heide, Colo. Mesa, 7,241 points.