The Colorado Mines men repeated as the winner of the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships, three records were set, there were two double winners in individual events and eight athletes won the same event this year as they did a year ago.
That, in a nutshell, is a summary of some of the interesting developments at this year’s meet, hosted by South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on April 26-28.
The Colorado Mines men scored 162.5 points to top Colorado-Colorado Springs, which had 122, for the team championship this year. The same two teams led the way last year, when the Orediggers finished with 201 points and Colorado Springs with 108.
This year’s double winners were Skylyn Webb of Colorado Springs, who won both the 800 and 1500 meters races, along with Kalja Crowe of Colorado State-Pueblo, who won the heptathlon for the second year in a row and also was first in the high jump this year.
Other women besides Crowe who won the same event again were Diana Johnson of Adams State in the 100 meters, Adams’ Oweneika Watson in the 100 hurdles, Western Colorado’s Tianna Terrell in the 400 hurdles and New Mexico Highlands teammates Annie Topal in the triple jump and Sharon Toako in the javelin. Both of the Cowgirls were just sophomores this year.
Chadron State soph Isaac Grimes won the RMAC outdoor long jump for the second straight year and also was the indoor long jump gold medalist this year.
Another male who duplicated last year’s victory was Marcelo Laguera of CSU-Pueblo in the 5000 in record-setting fashion. His 2019 time of 14:28.15 broke the old mark of 14:29.95 set by Gabe Proctor of Western Colorado in 2013.
This year’s other records were set by Luc Hagen of Colorado Mines in the 10,000 meters and Nolan Ellis of Colorado Mesa in the pole vault.
Hagen’s time of 30:10.06 is 17 seconds faster than Jason Hubbard of Adams State ran the 10,000 in 2001, but the old mark lasted 18 years in a conference where distance running is often paramount.
Ellis soared 17-4 ½ while breaking the vault record set last year by Jake Pinkston of
Colorado Mines by three-quarters of an inch. Ellis was the runner-up last year when he went 16-8.
Several of this year’s conference champs won a different event last year. They included Pueblo’s Thomas Staines, who sped to victory in the 400 this year after setting the meet record of 1:48.34 in the 800 a year ago.
Staines’s winning 400 time of 47.89 did not threaten the RMAC record of 45.92 that was set by Chadron State all-star Joel Duffield in 2006.
You have free articles remaining.
Others who won gold medals in a different event this time around are Triston Sisneros of Colorado Mines, the 400 hurdle champion after winning the 110 highs last year, and Adams State thrower Sam Reid, who won the shot put this year and the discus last year.
Men named Ross and Root were winners this year in the same events where they were the runners-up to Chadron State entries in 2018. They are William Ross of Colorado Springs in the triple jump and Jack Root of Colorado Mines in the hammer throw.
Ross won triple jump by going 48-4 ¾ after jumping 5 ½ inches farther last year, but Grimes still beat him by nearly a foot. Grimes did not qualify for the conference’s triple jump this year because hamstring issues prevented him from entering it during the regular season.
Root won the hammer this year with a fling of 192-4 after settling for second by seven feet a year ago when CSC senior Jesse Bleidt was the hammer throw champion at 185-7.
The team standings and event winners follow:
Women’s Team Standings--1, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 161; 2, Colorado Mines, 127.5; 3, Western Colorado, 110.5; 4, Colorado Mesa, 84; 5, Black Hills State, 71.5; 6, Colorado State-Pueblo, 71; 7, Adams State, 54.5; 8, New Mexico Highlands, 45; 9, Dixie State, 27; 10, Chadron State, 26; 11, South Dakota Mines, 23; 12, Colorado Christian, 9; 13, Metro State-Denver, 7; 14, Westminster, 1.
100--Diana Johnson, Adams State, 11.45; 200--Karla Zink, Colorado Springs, 24.28; 400--Malakah Martinez, Adams State, 55.95; 800--Skylyn Webb, Colorado Springs, 2:14.55; 1500--Skylyn Webb, Colorado Springs, 4:34.71; 5000--Madeline Geesen, Colorado Mines, 17:43.46; 10,000--Billie Hatch, Dixie State, 36:01.15.
100 hurdles--Oweneika Watson, Adams State, 13.86; 400 hurdles--Tianna Terrell, Western Colorado, 1:02.63; 3000 steeplechase--Megan Wenham, Colorado Mines, 10:49.65; heptathlon--Kaija Crowe, Colorado Springs, 4,766 points; 4x100 relay--Colorado Mesa, 46.74; 4x400 relay--CSU-Pueblo, 3:50.88.
Shot put--Courtney Clark, Colorado Mines, 46-2; discus--Gina Coleman, Colorado Mines, 154-0; hammer throw--Gina Coleman, 165-1; javelin throw--Sharon Toako, N.M. Highlands, 152-4; long jump--Lauren Fairchild, CSU-Pueblo, 19-7 ½; triple jump--Annie Topal, N.M. Highlands, 41-¼; high jump--Kaija Crowe, Colorado Springs, 5-4 ¼; pole vault--Erica Keeble, South Dakota Mines, 12-6 ¼;
Men’s Team Standings--1, Colorado Mines, 162.5; 2, Colorado-Colorado Springs, 122; 3, Western Colorado, 110.5; 4, Colorado State-Pueblo, 103; 5, Colorado Mesa, 98; 6, Black Hills State, 73; 7, Adams State, 43; 8, Chadron State, 39; 9, South Dakota Mines, 37; 10, Metro State-Denver, 14; 11, Colorado Christian 6.
100--Deshon Elcock, Colorado Springs, 10.60; 200--Deshon Elcock, Colorado Springs, 21.40; 400--Thomas Stains, CSU-Pueblo, 47.89; 800--Devundric Walker, CSU-Pueblo, 1:52.32; 1500--Luke Julian, Colorado Mines, 3:55.89; 5000--Marcelo Laguera. CSU-Pueblo, 14:28.15 (meet record); 10,000--Luc Hagen, Colorado Mines, 30:10.06 (meet record).
110 hurdles--Charlie Forbes, Colorado Springs, 14.96; 400 hurdles--Triston Sisneros, Colorado Mines, 54.19; 3000 steeplechase--Jonah Theisen, Black Hills State, 8:59.41; decathlon--D’Angelo Foster, Colorado Mesa, 6398 points; 4x100 relay--CSU-Pueblo, 41.73; 4x400 relay--CSU-Pueblo, 3:14.18;
Shot put--Sam Reid, Adams State, 62-9 ¼; discus--Nathaniel Miller, CSU-Pueblo, 156-4; hammer throw--Jack Root, Colorado Mines, 192-4; javelin throw--Roth Morgan, Colorado Mesa, 197-8; long jump--Isaac Grimes, Chadron State, 24-10; triple jump--William Ross, Colorado Springs, 48-4 ¾; high jump--Ethan Harris, Colorado Mesa, 6-9 ¾; pole vault--Nolan Ellis, Colorado Mesa, 17-4 ½ (meet record).