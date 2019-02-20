Plenty of Chadron State players reached the scoring column, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t accumulate enough points to keep pace with their South Dakota rivals last weekend the Chicoine Center. The contests wrapped up CSC’s home schedule.
Thirteen of the 14 Eagles scored in Friday night’s game with South Dakota Mines, which suited up just seven players. The visitors made just one more field goal, but hit twice the number of 3-pointers (6-3) and had a 12-5 bulge at the free throw line while winning 64-52.
Ten Eagles scored Saturday night, two more than Black Hills State’s total. Both teams shot about 40 percent from the field, but the Lady Jackets bagged a dozen treys while the Eagles hit just one and outscored the hosts 23-12 at the line en route to an 85-57 verdict.
The one-two punch of Sami Steffeck and Anna Haugen, both 5-10 to 5-11 juniors from Fort Collins, led South Dakota Mines to its victory.
Steffeck was eight of 12 from the field, including five of eight on 3-point shots, while tallying 21 points. Haugen was five of 11 on field goal tries, went six of eight at the charity stripe for 16 points, and ruled on defense. She grabbed 14 rebounds, 12 of them defensive, and was credited with six steals.
Mines shot 44.2 percent from the field while the Eagles hit 38 percent. Despite Haugen’s rebounding frenzy, CSC had a 33-32 edge off the glass and the Eagles’ 21 turnovers was just one more than the Hardrockers’ total.
The Mines women are 9-14 overall and 6-13 in the conference.
Point guard Jori Peters was CSC’s top scorer with 10 points. McKenna McClintic and Angelique Gall added six apiece.
Gall had a short night on the court. Besides three field goals, she claimed a team-high seven rebounds, or one a minute, because she fouled out after playing only seven minutes.
Neither of the Eagles’ two leading scorers for the season, Taryn Foxen and Jessica Harvey, started, played just a combined 17 minutes and totaled only seven points.
Six of Black Hills State’s first quarter baskets Saturday night were 3-pointers as they jumped out to a 25-15 lead. Senior guard Julie Seamans led the onslaught, nailing all three of her shots from behind the arc in the right corner of Loy Young floor.
Senior center Savannah Weidauer tried to keep the Eagles close. After scoring just eight points in the last nine games, she was four-of-four on short shots in the opening frame. Black Hills led by just 15-13 halfway through the quarter, but outscored CSC 10-2 the rest of the way.
The Yellow Jackets led 39-25 at halftime and outscored the Eagles by 14 points again in the second half while boosting their record to 14-9 overall and 10-9 in the RMAC, where they share eighth place in the standings.
Five Black Hills players reached double digits with sophomore Racquel Wientjes padding her game-high 19 points by going eight of nine at the free throw line. Seamans finished with 15 points, Morgan Ham 13 and Alyssia Martinez and Morgan Koepsell 11 apiece off the bench.
Foxen paced the Eagles with 16 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter, and led all rebounders with seven. Harvey added 13 points and Weidauer 12, her season-high. No one else had more than four points.
The statistical report said Black Hills scored 38 points off of CSC’s 24 turnovers. The Eagles are 4-21 for the season and 3-16 in the conference.
South Dakota Mines 64, Chadron State 52
South Dakota Mines--Sami Steffeck 21, Anna Haugen 16, Taylor Molstad 8, Melissa Johnstone 7, Molly McCabe 5, Anna Combalia 5, Jessica Lohrenz 2. Totals: 23-52 (6-18) 12-15 64 points, 32 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
Chadron State--Jori Peters 10, Angelique Gail 6, McKenna McClintic 6, Jessica Harvey 5, Kenzie Brennan 4, Rachel Henkle 4, Brittni McCully 3, Tatum Peterson 3, Brook Jamison 3, Haley Urbatsch 2, Jessica Lovitt 2, Taryn Foxen 2, Rebecca Stevenson 2. Totals: 22-58 (3-13) 5-7 52 points, 33 rebounds, 21 turnovers.
South Dakota Mines 13 16 17 18 ----64
Chadron State 10 9 11 22 ----52
3-pointers: SDM--Steffeck 5, Combalia 1. CSC--Peters 2, Jamison 1.
Black Hills State 85, Chadron State 57
Black Hills State--Racquel Wientjes 19, Julia Seamans 15, Morgan Ham 13, Alyssia Martinez 11, Morgan Koepsell 11, Ashlee Beacom 8, Abby Switzer 6, Katie Mussler 2. Totals: 25-60 (12-28) 23-31 85 points, 35 rebounds, 16 turnovers.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 16, Jessica Harvey 13, Savannah Weidauer 12, Rebecca Stevenson 4, McKenna McClintic 3, Kenzie Brennan 2, Tatum Peterson 2, Jessica Lovitt 2, Brook Jamison 2, Angelique Gall 1. Totals: 22-56 (1-10) 12-18 57 points, 39 rebounds, 24 turnovers.
Black Hills State 25 14 21 25 ----85
Chadron State 15 19 11 21 ----57
3-pointers: BHSU--Seamans 4, Martinez 3, Beacom 2, Wientjes 1, Switzer 1, Ham 1. CSC--McClintic 1.