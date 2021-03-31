McCook freshman excels for Eagles

Freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook continued to excel for the Chadron State College track and field team at the Yellow Jackets Spring Open Meet at Black Hills State last weekend.

Fawver won the 100-meter dash in 10.59 seconds and was the runner-up in the long jump by going 23-2 ½. His 100-meter time is among the Eagles’ top 12 marks all-time. It also was faster than any of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference sprinters posted in the 100 at the meet Colorado State-Pueblo meet last weekend.

The meet in Spearfish was a big one, drawing most of the NCAA Division II and NAIA teams from the Dakotas as well as several from Minnesota and Montana. There were about 25 entries in both of the events Fawver entered.

Fawver had an excellent indoor season for the Eagles, finishing second in the 60 meters at the RMAC Championships in 6.80 seconds and long jumping 23-1 ¾ twice and 22-11 twice.

Chadron State’s other placings at Spearfish saw senior Javan Lanier place fourth in the long jump at 22-7 ¼, junior Joss Linse triple jump 44-8 ¼ to place fifth and sophomore Joe Dumsa clear 6-2 ¼ to take third in the high jump.

In addition, freshman Destiny Pelton won the women’s high jump at 5-1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0