McCook proves potent during season finale vs. Cardinals

The Chadron Cardinals scored first Friday evening and gave a good effort, according to Head Coach Mike Lecher, while tangling with the McCook Bison on the gridiron for the first time, but the hosts had many weapons and won by a 48-28 score.

The game wrapped up the Cards’ season with a 5-4 record while McCook finished its regular slate with a 9-0 mark and is expected to be a top contender in the Class C-1 playoffs. The Bison finished with a phenomenal 566 total net yards, exactly 200 more than the Cardinals managed.

McCook’s 48 points are the most scored against the Cards since Sidney won the 2014 season-opener by a 48-0 score. Chadron also had some clout. Xander Provance set the school record for pass reception yardage with eight catches for 218 yards, and Quinn Bailey became the first sophomore in school history to rush for 1,000 yards, when he finished the nine-game schedule with 1,023.

The Red Birds opened the game with a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. It began with a 21-yard pass from quarterback Broc Berry to Seth Gaswick, followed by a 36-yard pass to Provance and a 10-yard toss to Provance before fullback Gage Wild went the final yard to the end zone. Gunnar Lans booted the first of his four PATs to make the score 7-0 with 4 ½ minutes off the clock.

Twenty seconds later, McCook unveiled its potency to tie the score, when quarterback Adam Dugger galloped 76 yards on his team’s first play from scrimmage, and Pat Gross kicked the first of his seven extra points.

The Bison also scored on their next two possessions, when tailback Brett Fraker ran 12 yards and Jacob Gomez-Wilson caught an 18-yard pass from Dugger for touchdowns before the first quarter had ended. The drives covered 75 and 80 yards, respectively.

The Cardinals forced McCook to punt on its first possession of the second quarter and got in scoring territory when Berry and Provance hooked up on a 57-yard pass that only a 6-foot-5 receiver with a long reach and good jumping ability would have caught.

A 6-2 Bison defender tried to knock the pass down, but failed, allowing Provance to snatch it. Bailey completed the drive by scampering the final five yards to paydirt, making it 20-14 with 7:19 left on the clock.

Just over three minutes later, McCook scored on a 55-yard march with Fraker running 11 and 14 yards for first downs before fullback Leyton Bortner went the last four to the end zone.

Chadron mounted a scoring threat on its next possession. Bailey returned the kickoff 30 yards and gained 12 yards on a fourth-and-one situation at midfield. That was followed by a 31-yard pass from Berry to Provance that carried to the Bison 11. A bit later, the pair connected on a seven-yard pass in the end zone, but holding was called on the Cardinals, wiping out the play.

Neither of the two ensuing passes connected and McCook took over.

Dugger got the possession started with a 19-yard run to the Chadron 38. With the second-quarter clock winding down, McCook unleashed its passing game. The big gainers were tosses of 18 and 23 yards to Lucas Gomez-Wilson, twin brother of Jacob. The second pass went for a touchdown, giving the Bison a 34-14 halftime lead.

Both teams scored twice in the third period. McCook got the first two TDs on runs of 51 yards by Dugger, giving the talented quarterback 158 yards on just four carries, and Fraker, who finished with 96 yards on nine totes, followed with a 33-yard jaunt to the end zone.

Chadron responded with a 38-yard romp to the end zone by Bailey to put him over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

While returning the ensuing kickoff, McCook fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Cardinals’ Dewey McMann at midfield. The Red Birds then unveiled something they had seldom used all season. Bailey took over as the “wildcat quarterback.”

The sophomore standout ran for 10 yards, but it was wiped out by holding. Undaunted, he and Provance immediately hooked up on a 56-yard pass play that saw Provance grab that ball about halfway down the field and race on to the end zone as the third quarter was coming to a close.

There was no scoring in the fourth quarter. Interestingly, McCook had installed its second-team backfield after scoring its third period touchdowns. But when the Cardinals responded with two TDs in only 18 seconds, Dugger returned as the quarterback as the fourth quarter opened.

The previous quarterback, junior Canyon Hosick, was then the tailback and had three runs totaling 34 yards before McCook fumbled again and Chadron got the ball at its own one-yard line. Junior Blake Rhembrandt made that recovery.

The Cardinals got out of the hole when Berry and Provance hooked up on a short pass, but they were soon forced to punt. Bailey got off a 45-yarder and the Bison were soon penalized 15 yards for a block in the back, putting them deep in their own territory. Dugger was again at quarterback briefly, but once order had been restored, a new unit took over for the hosts.

As the clock was winding down, sophomore Ethan Schmidt broke off a 58-yard run that put the Bison deep in Chadron territory before he was caught by senior Dylan Hough. After that, McCook took its foot off the pedal and ended the game.

Besides running for 158 yards, Dugger, who is listed as 6-1, 180, completed six of nine passes for 114 yards. Dugger is the real deal. He was the Class B State Meet long jump champion last spring with a leap of 23-5 ¼ and the runner-up in the triple jump at 46-6. He reportedly is entertaining college offers to participate in both sports.

Lukas Gomez-Wilson, 5-8, 165, caught five of Dugger’s passes for 96 yards.

Bailey rushed 16 times for 75 yards, threw the 56-yard pass to Provance, returned four kickoffs for 138 yards and averaged 39 yards on four punts.

The Bison will host Broken Bow in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. It’s the 22nd year in a row that McCook has qualified for the state meet, always before in Class B.

; Chad; McC

First Downs; 14; 23

Total Net Yards; 366; 566

Rushes, Yards; 30-88; 35-462

Passing Yards; 278; 114

Passing; 14-24-0; 6-10-0

Return Yards; 161; 105

Punts, Average; 4-39.0; 2-35.5

Fumbles, Lost; 1-1; 2-2

Penalties, Yards; 8-60; 2-20

Chadron 7 7 14 0 ---28

McCook 20 14 14 0 ---48

Chad—Gage Wild 1 run (Gunnar Lans kick)

McC—Adam Dugger 77 run (Pat Gross kick)

McC—Brett Fraker 12 run (Gross kick)

McC—Jacob Gomez-Wilson 18 pass from Dugger (Gross kick)

Chad—Quinn Bailey 5 run (Lans kick)

McC—Leyton Bortner 4 run (Gross kick)

McC—Lucas Gomez-Wilson 23 pass from Dugger (Gross kick)

McC—Dugger 51 run (Gross kick)

McC—Fraker 33 run (Gross kick)

Chad—Bailey 38 run (Lans kick)

Chad—Xander Provance 56 pass from Bailey (Lans kick)

Rushing: Chad—Quinn Bailey 16-75, Malachi Swallow 2-6, Broc Berry 7-6, Gage Wild 2-2, Seth Gaswick 2-0, Caden Buskirk 1-0. McCook—Adam Dugger 4-158, Brett Fraker 9-96, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 9-68, Ethan Schmidt 1-58, Canyon Hosick 7-55, Layton Bortner 5-17.

Passing: Chad—Broc Berry 13-23-0. 222 yards; Quinn Bailey 1-1-0, 56 yards, 1 TD. McCook—Adam Dugger 6-9-0. 114 yards, 2 TDs; Canyon Hosick 0-1-0.

Receiving: Chad—Xander Provance 8-218, Seth Gaswick 2-38, Quinn Bailey 2-16, Malachi Swallow 1-3, Caden Buskirk 1-3. McCook—Lucas Gomez-Wilson 5-96, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 1-18

Kickoff Returns: Chad—Quinn Bailey 4-138, Seth Gaswick 1-20, Gage Wild 1-3. McCook—Brett Fraker 5-105.

Tackles: Chad—Seth Gaswick 3-7 10; Xander Provance 2-5, 7; Caden Buskirk 1-6; Quinn Bailey 1-5; Gage Wild, Blake Rhembrandt, Jon Fintel, all 1-4, 5; Trey Hendrickson 0-5, 0.