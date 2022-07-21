Melissa Burke takes post at Indiana State

A former outstanding athlete at Chadron High School and Chadron State College, Melissa Burke, has been appointed the NCAA compliance assistant director at Indiana State University at Terre Haute. The announcement was made last week by ISU’s associate athlete director for compliance, Joel McMillen.

Burke has lived in Chadron much of the time since graduating from CSC in 2001. She was quoted in an ISU news release announcing her appointment that she is thrilled to be selected for the position and is anxious to begin.

“I could not be more pleased to be a Sycamore,” she told the ISU sports information reporter. .

McMillen stated Indiana State had a number of qualified candidates for the position, but said Burke’s experience as Chadron State’s athletic administrative assistant 2007-11 and compliance coordinator 2011-15 will make the compliance operation at ISU even stronger.

She also gained additional experience as the assistant athletic director and senior women’s administrator at CSC 2015-16.

Burke had worked as a customer service representative at Farmers State Bank (now Nebraska Bank) in Chadron the past few years.

As a senior at Chadron High in 1996-97. Burke earned Class B Second-Team All-State in volleyball and Class C-1 First-Team in basketball. She averaged 18 points and 7.8 rebounds that season, when the Cardinals reached the semifinals at the State Tournament.

She was a four-year starter on the Chadron State basketball teams that qualified for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs three times. The Eagles won 20 games when she was a junior and 19 when she was a senior and reached the playoff semifinals both years.

A 5-11 forward, Burke scored 956 points and grabbed 441 rebounds during her college career. She led the RMAC and set the CSC record for free throw shooting as a sophomore when she made 74 of 83 for 89.2 percent. She finished her career having shot 77.4 percent at the line.

As a senior in 2001, she was selected as the Eagles’ outstanding female scholar-athlete and received the Clyde Bond Memorial Award. She was inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame in April 2021.

Her daughter, Anika, a 2021 Chadron High graduate, also excelled as a free throw shooter, making 82 of 95 shots for 86.3 percent her final two years. Anika now plays volleyball at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

Melissa’s parents, Ron and Mary Burke, were long-time employees of Chadron State. Ron, who passed away in July 2021, was a highly-regarded economics professor for 25 years and Mary was recognized as a valuable office manager/assistant in several offices at the college.